7th Judicial Circuit state attorney

Republican incumbent State Attorney R.J. Larizza is being challenged by independent candidate Don Dempsey.

Because there are no party primary challenges, this race will only appear on the general election ballot in November.

Don Dempsey

Party: No party affiliation

Age: 54

Candidate’s family: Married to Angela Dempsey. 3 children Michael, Grayson and Elizabeth

Occupation: Attorney

Education: University of Pittsburgh. - Southern Illinois University

Political experience: None

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Criminal Reform

Stop mass incarceration on victimless crimes

Implementing an Economic crimes unit

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

During my 30 years in criminal law I have witnessed an erosion of our constitutional protections. Common sense prosecution has been done away with in exchange for "tough on crime" rhetoric. The end result is the incarceration of more Americans per capita than any other country. We need to stop mass incarceration.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

For bringing common sense prosecution back to the 7th Judicial Circuit.

If elected how would you address the calls for racial justice?

Justice should be blind. A person's race should never be a factor in a case. If any discrimination is discovered, it will be addressed promptly and rectified. Racial discrimination will not be tolerated.

What challenges does COVID-19 present to the office you are seeking?

It has stopped the ability of defendants to have a speedy trial of their peers.

Campaign website: (no answer)

Campaign social media pages: (no answer)

R.J. Larizza

Party affiliation: Republican

Campaign social media: Facebook

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax questionnaire.