Clay County: School sales tax

Clay County School District, Clay County School Board
Title: Levy one-half cent sales surtax for district school and charter school authorized uses

Ballot language: Shall a one-half cent sales surtax be levied in Clay County by the School Board for thirty years, beginning January 1, 2021, to finance district school construction, reconstruction, renovation, and remodeling of facilities, safety, security, technology upgrades, land acquisition and improvement and allowable statutory uses for charter schools. A citizens advisory committee will monitor expenditures. Revenues collected must be shared with eligible charter schools based on their proportionate share of total school district enrollment.

