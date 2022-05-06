What Glynn County voters will see on the primary ballot

The much-covered governor, U.S. Senate and secretary of state races are on the primary ballot across Georgia, along with a dozen other statewide offices you can learn about here. Glynn County voters, especially Republicans, will also see state Senate, state House, and several local offices on their ballot.
Read on for a preview of races specifically on the Glynn County ballot.
Georgia State Senate, District 3
Represents all of Glynn and parts of other neighboring counties. One-term Republican state Sen. Sheila McNeill is not seeking re-election. No Democratic candidates qualified to run for this office.
- Nora Lott Haynes - retired resident of St. Simons Island (Campaign website)
- Mike Hodges - banker (No campaign website found)
- Jeff Jones - business owner from Brunswick (Campaign website)
Georgia State House, District 167
Represents part of Glynn County. No Democrat qualified to run for this seat.
- Buddy DeLoach - The incumbent, a Republican who lives in Shellman Bluff and retired after a career in insurance, drew no Republican or Democratic challengers. His name will appear on the ballot even though he is unopposed.
Georgia State House, District 179
Includes part of Glynn County. No Democrat qualified to run for this seat.
- Bob Duncan - incumbent state representative, a builder/developer who lives in St. Simons Island (Campaign website)
- John C. Killgallon - from St. Simons Island, works in senior care marketing (No campaign website listed)
Georgia State House, District 180
Includes part of Glynn County and part of Camden County. No Democrat qualified to run for this seat.
- Steven Sainz - the incumbent state representative is CEO of Camden Connection (Campaign website)
- Cody Smith - a small business owner in St. Marys (No campaign website listed)
Glynn County Commission, District 3
- Wayne Neal - Republican incumbent commissioner, a general contractor, is running for a second term. Even though he is unopposed, his name will appear on the Republican primary ballot.
Glynn County Commission, District 4
This is an open seat on the commission.
- David Sweat - retired
- Robbie Tucker - business owner
- Cornell Harvey - retired
Glynn County Commission At Large, Post 1
- Thomas “Bo” Clark Jr. - terminal manager at United Road Services
- Jane Fraser - executive
- Richard Ingalls - retired
Glynn Board of Education, District 4
- Henry (Hank) Yeargan Jr. - incumbent board member seeking re-election; dentist
- Rachael J. Thompson - self-employed
Glynn Board of Education, District 2
- Eaddy Sams - incumbent board member seeking re-election; accountant
No Democrat signed up to run for this seat.
Glynn Board of Education At Large, Post 1
- Mike Hulsey - incumbent board member seeing re-election; co-owner of Atlantic Irrigation Supply
- Kevin C. Kavanaugh - retired
No Democrat signed up to run for this seat.
Glynn Joint Water Sewer Commission At Large, Post 2
This is a nonpartisan office open to all voters. There is no incumbent - this is an open seat.
- Lance Sabbe - marketing
- Clayton B. Watson - VP of operations
Brunswick Judicial District Superior Court Judge
- Roger Lane is running unopposed for re-election to this nonpartisan position.