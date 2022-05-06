What Glynn County voters will see on the primary ballot

The much-covered governor, U.S. Senate and secretary of state races are on the primary ballot across Georgia, along with a dozen other statewide offices you can learn about here. Glynn County voters, especially Republicans, will also see state Senate, state House, and several local offices on their ballot.

Read on for a preview of races specifically on the Glynn County ballot.

Georgia State Senate, District 3

Represents all of Glynn and parts of other neighboring counties. One-term Republican state Sen. Sheila McNeill is not seeking re-election. No Democratic candidates qualified to run for this office.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Nora Lott Haynes - retired resident of St. Simons Island ( Campaign website

Mike Hodges - banker (No campaign website found)

Jeff Jones - business owner from Brunswick ( Campaign website

Georgia State House, District 167

Represents part of Glynn County. No Democrat qualified to run for this seat.

Buddy DeLoach - The incumbent, a Republican who lives in Shellman Bluff and retired after a career in insurance, drew no Republican or Democratic challengers. His name will appear on the ballot even though he is unopposed.

Georgia State House, District 179

Includes part of Glynn County. No Democrat qualified to run for this seat.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Bob Duncan - incumbent state representative, a builder/developer who lives in St. Simons Island ( Campaign website

John C. Killgallon - from St. Simons Island, works in senior care marketing (No campaign website listed)

Georgia State House, District 180

Includes part of Glynn County and part of Camden County. No Democrat qualified to run for this seat.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Steven Sainz - the incumbent state representative is CEO of Camden Connection ( Campaign website

Cody Smith - a small business owner in St. Marys (No campaign website listed)

Glynn County Commission, District 3

Wayne Neal - Republican incumbent commissioner, a general contractor, is running for a second term. Even though he is unopposed, his name will appear on the Republican primary ballot.

Glynn County Commission, District 4

This is an open seat on the commission.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

David Sweat - retired

Robbie Tucker - business owner

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE

Cornell Harvey - retired

Glynn County Commission At Large, Post 1

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Thomas “Bo” Clark Jr. - terminal manager at United Road Services

Jane Fraser - executive

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE

Richard Ingalls - retired

Glynn Board of Education, District 4

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE

Henry (Hank) Yeargan Jr. - incumbent board member seeking re-election; dentist

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE

Rachael J. Thompson - self-employed

Glynn Board of Education, District 2

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE

Eaddy Sams - incumbent board member seeking re-election; accountant

No Democrat signed up to run for this seat.

Glynn Board of Education At Large, Post 1

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Mike Hulsey - incumbent board member seeing re-election; co-owner of Atlantic Irrigation Supply

Kevin C. Kavanaugh - retired

No Democrat signed up to run for this seat.

Glynn Joint Water Sewer Commission At Large, Post 2

This is a nonpartisan office open to all voters. There is no incumbent - this is an open seat.

Lance Sabbe - marketing

Clayton B. Watson - VP of operations

Brunswick Judicial District Superior Court Judge