What Ware County voters will see on the primary ballot

The much-covered governor, U.S. Senate and secretary of state races are on the primary ballot across Georgia, along with a dozen other statewide offices you can learn about here. Ware County voters, especially Republicans, will also see state Senate, state House, and several local offices on their ballot.

Read on for a preview of races specifically on the Ware County ballot.

Georgia State Senate, District 3

Represents all of Glynn and parts of other neighboring counties. One-term Republican state Sen. Sheila McNeill is not seeking re-election. No Democratic candidates qualified to run for this office.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Nora Lott Haynes - retired resident of St. Simons Island ( - retired resident of St. Simons Island ( Campaign website

Mike Hodges - banker (No campaign website found)

Jeff Jones - business owner from Brunswick ( - business owner from Brunswick ( Campaign website

Georgia State Senate, District 8

Includes part of Ware County as well as Clinch and Pierce and Ware counties. No Democrat qualified to run for this seat.

Russ Goodman - The incumbent, a Republican and a farmer from Homerville, drew no Republican or Democratic challengers. His name will appear on the ballot even though he is unopposed.

Georgia State House, District 174

Includes part of Ware County as well as Brantley, Charlton and Clinch counties. No Democrat qualified to run for this seat.

John Corbett - The incumbent, a Republican business owner and farmer who lives in Slake Park, drew no Republican or Democratic challengers. His name will appear on the ballot even though he is unopposed.

Georgia State House, District 176

Includes part of Ware County. No Democrat qualified to run for this seat.

James Burchette - The incumbent, a Republican who co-owns a law firm in Waycross, drew no Republican or Democratic challengers. His name will appear on the ballot even though he is unopposed.

Ware County Commission, District 1

Leonard Burse Jr. - incumbent commissioner, a Democrat, is unopposed for re-election

Ware County Commission, District 3

Timothy “Timmy” Lucas - incumbent commissioner, a Republican, is unopposed for re-election

Ware Board of Education, District 4

Rusty Ganas - incumbent board member running unopposed for re-election for this nonpartisan seat

Ware Board of Education, District 5

Denton L. Dial - incumbent board member running unopposed for re-election for this nonpartisan seat

Ware Board of Eduucation, District 6

Dee Meadows - fire chief; incumbent board member running for re-election

Brandi R. Waters - health care

This is a nonpartisan race.

Ware Solicitor General

Joseph Raymond Johnson Jr. - incumbent solicitor general, a Republican, is running unopposed for re-election

Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney