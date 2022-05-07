What Charlton County voters will see on the primary ballot

The much-covered governor, U.S. Senate and secretary of state races are on the primary ballot across Georgia, along with a dozen other statewide offices you can learn about here. Charlton County voters, especially Republicans, will also see state Senate, state House, and several local offices on their ballot.

Read on for a preview of races specifically on the Charlton County ballot.

Georgia State Senate, District 3

Represents all of Charlton and neighboring counties to the north and west. One-term Republican state Sen. Sheila McNeill is not seeking re-election. No Democratic candidates qualified to run for this office.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Nora Lott Haynes - retired resident of St. Simons Island ( - retired resident of St. Simons Island ( Campaign website

Mike Hodges - banker (No campaign website found)

Jeff Jones - business owner from Brunswick ( - business owner from Brunswick ( Campaign website

Georgia State House, District 174

Includes Charlton County as well Brantley, Charlton, Clinch and part of Ware counties. No Democrat qualified to run for this seat.

John Corbett - The incumbent, a Republican business owner and farmer who lives in Slake Park, drew no Republican or Democratic challengers. His name will appear on the ballot even though he is unopposed.

Charlton County Commission, District 1

Alphya Benefield - Incumbent commissioner, a Democrat, is the only candidate for this office.

Charlton County Commission, Distict 4

Drew Jones - Incumbent commissioner, a Republican, is the only candidate for this office.

Charlton County Commission, District 5

Luke Gowen - Incumbent commissioner, a Republican, is the only candidate for this office.

Charlton Board of Education, District 1

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE

Brian K. Huling - insurance agent

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

Deborah Milton - retired

Deborah Young - deputy sheriff

Charlton Board of Education, District 3

John F. Canady - Republican incumbent seeking re-election is only candidate in this race.

Charlton Board of Education, District 5

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Brian Kern - electrician running for this open seat

Lee Waterfield - investigator running for this open seat

No Democrat is running for this seat.

Charlton Solicitor General

Patrick Brooks - incumbent, a Republican, is only candidate in this race

Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney