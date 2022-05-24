County-by-county: How Georgia voted in the top primary races

The polls have closed in Georgia’s 2022 primary election, and as the votes are counted, we’re learning based on Associated Press data how people voted county-by county.
Below are maps in the race for governor and U.S. Senate.
The polls have closed in Georgia’s 2022 primary election, and as the votes are counted, we’re learning based on Associated Press data how people voted county-by county.
Below are maps in the race for governor and U.S. Senate.
Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.