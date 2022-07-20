Jacksonville City Council, District 9

With Garrett Dennis resigning to run for a seat in the Florida Legislature, three candidates are seeking votes in this special August election for District 9, Jacksonville City Council.

This odd-shaped district includes the area west of I-95 and east of Edgewood Avenue north of Interstate 10 to just beyond Kings Road. The district also includes a narrow strip south of I-10 west of Edgewood Avenue and south to Interstate 295.

While the candidates list their party, they all appear on the same ballot in August and city elections are open to all voters in the district. If no candidate earns more than 50% of the vote in August, the top two will advance to a runoff in November.

The winning candidate will serve the remainder of Dennis’ term and would need to run again next spring to earn a full, four-year term on City Council.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically and are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

CANDIDATES

Tyrona Clark-Murray

Party affiliation*: Democrat

Occupation: Teacher

Age: 53

Your family: I am the mother of two adult children. Also, I have one grandchild.

Education: I have a BA in English Literature from Florida A&M University; a Masters in Education from the University of North Florida; I am currently seeking a Paralegal Certification at FSCJ

Political experience: This is my first time running for office.

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Afforable Housing and rent increases Crime Sewer and Drainage issues

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

The primary difference between me and my opponents is experience in governmental matters. I have been volunteering since 2016 with the Northwest Citizens Planning Advisory Committee, NWCPAC to make recommendations to City Council for proposed ordinances such as placing the half-cent sales tax for local schools on the ballot. In addition to that measure, I have appeared before the Planning Commission and Land Use and Zoning, LUZ, on the behalf of the neighborhoods represented by the NWCPAC to stop zoning applications that may have a negative impact on the community. Furthermore, I have chaired the Capital Improvement Program Sub-committee with the NWCPAC. My experience leading this sub-committee allows me to understand the CIP process from the neighborhood to the City Council level. Lastly, I serve as the Vice-Chairman of the North Florida Transportation Planning Organization Citizens Advisory Committee, NFTPO CAC. In this position, I listen to State proposals to build, redesign, and resurface state roads in Clay, Duval, St. Johns and Nassau counties. Serving in these areas has afforded me an understanding of muncipal procedures and legislation that will allow me to start helping the resident of District 9 on day 1.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I was born the same year Consolidation occurred in Jacksonville.Many promises were made in exchange for agreeing to consolidate. Unfortunately, many of those promises have not been filled. For example many neighborhoods in District 9 do not have adequate drainage. I hope to be the council member who helped to make those promises a reality.

Campaign website: voteclarkmurray.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): Facebook - facebook.com/profile.php?id=100077427317845

Danny Grabill

Party affiliation*: Republican

Occupation: paraprofessional

Age: 58

Your family: Married; wife, Cheryl; one son and three stepchildren, all grown. One granddaughter, 6 yrs. old

Education: BS in Psychology/ Crisis Counseling; Liberty University

Political experience: Not a politician

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Crime

Housing/LUZ

Special interest groups

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I bring fresh faith-based Conservative values into this leadership. I cannot be bought or bartered; in addition, I will be a visible and approachable councilman, and District 9 will no longer feel invisible.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

More productive spending of tax payers money; road repair; neighborhood redevelopment and revitalization; and societal unity

Campaign website: votegrabill.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): Facebook, Instagram, Twitter: grabill4jcc; Nextdoor: Danny Grabill

Stanley A. McAllister Jr.

Party affiliation*: Democratic

Occupation: Exec Director, Pipeline II Possibilities . Pastor

Age: 47

Your family: Married, 5 Sons

Education: BS Business Administration,

Political experience: 10+ years as Community Organizer, Human Rights Advocate!

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Housing as a human right Environmental Justice/Resiliency Crime Reduction

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Through Voter Education as well providing platforms for voters to voice the needs/opinions.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Being a consistent voice for everyday people

Campaign website: iameverydaypeople.org

Campaign’s social media site(s): @imeverydaypeople on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

* Candidates’ party affiliation is shown, but all appear on the same ballot for all voters.