Two Democrats are seeking the votes in the August primary race in the redrawn Florida House District 13, which covers most of Northwest Jacksonville and the near Westside, west of I-95, north of 103rd Street, east of Chaffee Road and McGirts Creek. The winner will face an NPA candidate in November.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically by party and are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

Angie Nixon

Occupation: Nonprofit Director

Age: 38

Your family: 2 daughters and a husband.

Education: BA, University of Florida

Political experience: Current State Representative (in District 14 prior to redistricting)

We asked our most-loyal viewers (News4Jax Insiders) what three issues they would most like candidates to address:

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: The economy

I will continue to work to file bills and amendments that will help stimulate the economy and provide relief for hard working Floridians that are struggling to make ends meet.

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Voter rights/election integrity

I will continue to highlight the attacks on Black & Brown communities designed to suppress votes. I will continue to file bills and/or amendments in support of ensuring our elections are accessible, free, fair and safe. I will continue to advocate for automatic voter registration at the age of 18, same day voter registration and more policies that work to ensure that all Floridians that are eligible to vote, can and will.

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Gun rights/gun safety

will continue to advocate for comprehensive gun reform. Universal background checks are critical. I will also actively oppose open carry laws.

What do you see as the top three issues facing the state and nation over the next two years?

The housing crisis that the state of Florida’s Republican leadership has done absolutely nothing about. The massive teacher shortages in our schools. Inflation due to corporations not paying their fair share and exploiting tax loopholes.

News4Jax asked each candidate three additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their views:

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States?

Absolutely.

In light of the Supreme Court ruling striking down Row v. Wade, would you propose or support additional laws either banning abortion entirely or guaranteeing reproductive rights?

I support a woman’s right to choose and I believe there should be more done regarding providing age appropriate sex education, access to quality affordable healthcare, closing the Medicaid coverage gap to ensure healthy maternal outcomes.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I can help voters by continuing to be open, honest and transparent. I am very accessible to constituents and my office goes above and beyond to provide constituency services.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I hope people remember me as a genuine, open, honest and transparent elected official. Someone that considers themself a public servant and not a politician. Also, I hope folks remember me as someone that worked hard to make this state a better place.

Campaign website: angienixon.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): @angieforfl on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Delaine Smith

Occupation: Realtor

Age: 59

Your family: (No response)

Education: BS degree from FAMU, Masters in Theology & Doctorate in Divinity St. Thomas Christian College

Political experience: None

We asked our most-loyal viewers (News4Jax Insiders) what three issues they would most like candidates to address:

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: The economy

Save, Budget & Manage. Avoid overspending. Purchase a home asap.

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Voter rights/election integrity

Every person has a right to vote and ALL votes should be accounted for.

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Gun rights/gun safety

People who are trained, licensed & certified has a right to carry however gun safety should be #1 Priority in this country. Much more training is need with emphasis on mental health & guns combined.

News4Jax asked each candidate three additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their views:

What do you see as the top three issues facing the state and nation over the next two years?

Rent drastically increasing for those on fixed income causing people to be homeless Crime for those unemployed, angry & hungry Mental health & suicidal tendencies

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States?

Yes

In light of the Supreme Court ruling striking down Row v. Wade, would you propose or support additional laws either banning abortion entirely or guaranteeing reproductive rights?

(No response)

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

21 years of State employment to include child support, real estate, civil rights & discrimination.



20 years providing 1st time home buying tips.



I’m a great connector with people and I solve problems or direct others to find the right help

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Being a Fair and remarkable woman who listens and implement change. I’m more interested in Impacting & not impressing.

Campaign website: VoteDelaine.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): facebook.com/profile.php?id=100082759422854

NPA CANDIDATE

LaCiara Masline

Occupation: Independent Insurance Broker

Age: 37

Your family: Wife of 12 years, 1 son

Education: Licensed

Political experience: Kingdom Citizen

We asked our most-loyal viewers (News4Jax Insiders) what three issues they would most like candidates to address:

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: The economy

The economy is doing quite well here in Florida. Unemployment has declined another 2%, adding 4,500 manufacturing jobs just in March 2022 alone. To continue this trend, I will prioritize workforce development and expand opportunities for businesses in our state. Career seekers can reach out to Employ Florida and CareerSource Florida for employability for enhancing resume, interview skills and pursuing customized career training at no cost.

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Voter rights/election integrity

Election integrity is one of my top priorities. Per the dos.myflorida elections website, it states “Florida was a model for successful election administration in the 2020 election cycle.” As your legislator I would continue to keep (101.5605, 101.5606, and 101.56062, Fla. Stat.; Rule 1S-5.001, (101.5612, Fla. Stat. active and enhance where needed. I would also, call upon more security at the ballot drop boxes to officials in charge. My mission is to make sure every legal vote counts.

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Gun rights/gun safety

I stand with Constitutional carry which is our 2nd amendment right. I don’t believe American citizens should be required to obtain an concealed weapon license in order to rightfully own a gun. Also, I agree to open carry as well.

News4Jax asked each candidate three additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their views:

What do you see as the top three issues facing the state and nation over the next two years?

As long as SIN is rampant in the earth, we’ll always have issues as a nation. With that, culture, false ideologies causing divisiveness in this great nation is the root of continual issues. In keeping God first, no matter the issues, this state and nation will remain blessed.

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States?

No

In light of the Supreme Court ruling striking down Row v. Wade, would you propose or support additional laws either banning abortion entirely or guaranteeing reproductive rights?

I would seek to ban abortions. No, matter how the child was conceived, the child has a purpose and gift for the world. Abortion is murder at any stage. Abortion is unconstitutional, goes completely against common law and more importantly spits in the face of God’s law. God knew us before we were in our mother’s womb. Mankind does not make babies, but children are a gift from Almighty God.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Easy...point the citizens of this state back to God. Not government, not themselves or money. People are in need of something this world system will never provide, that’s a intimate relationship with the Lord. In doing this, I would implement Godly principles and hold up standards that our forefathers established.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I hope to be remembered for Patriotism. So many fought, bled and died for us to enjoy comforts we often take advantage of. I want to serve in such a way, that their and their families sacrifice will not be in vain.

Campaign website: laciaramasline.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): Instagram | Facebook | Telegram - LaCiara Masline