Two Republicans are running to represent Florida House District 15, which covers North and West Jacksonville. The district extends north of the St. Johns River and outside Interstate 295 to the Nassau County line as well as west beyond Conga Drive/Pritchard Road/Chaffee Road. It continues to stretch west, following McGirts Creek then Old Middleburg Road south to Oakleaf Village Parkway, with the district covering Duval County west to the Baker County line and south to the Clay County line.

No Democrat signed up to run in this race, but a write-in candidate qualified in District 15. That means the primary is limited to only Republican voters and the winner of the August race will appear on the November ballot.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.

Ad

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically by party and are published exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Dean Black

Occupation: (No response)

Age: (No response)

Your family: (No response)

Education: (No response)

Political experience: (No response)

We asked our most-loyal viewers (News4Jax Insiders) what three issues they would most like candidates to address:

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: The economy

As the only businessman and job creator in this race, I am committed to supporting our local businesses and fighting back against Biden’s inflation.

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Voter rights/election integrity

Election integrity is critical to preserving Floridians faith in democracy. As a State Representative, I will work to fully fund Governor Ron DeSantis’ newly created Office of Election Crimes and Security.

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Gun rights/gun safety

I am proud gun owner, hunter and sportsman who never compromise on our Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. I support Constitutional Carry.

News4Jax asked each candidate three additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their views:

What do you see as the top three issues facing the state and nation over the next two years?

Pushing back against the radical left and their extreme values Stabilizing our economy and curbing inflation Fighting for parental rights in education, school choice and keeping marxist ideology out of the classroom

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States?

Ad

No

In light of the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, would you propose or support additional laws either banning abortion entirely or guaranteeing reproductive rights?

I am 100% Pro-Life and will fight to protect the unborn in the Legislature.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

(No response)

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

(No response)

Campaign website: VoteDeanBlack.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): Facebook.com/deanblackfl

Emily Nunez

Occupation: Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor

Age: 36

Your family: (No response)

Education: Bachelors in Business Administration from Auburn University and a MBA from the University of Florida

Political experience: None. I am a veteran, not a politician.

We asked our most-loyal viewers (News4Jax Insiders) what three issues they would most like candidates to address:

Ad

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: The economy

It is time that We the People focus on a Florida-First economic agenda. Cut bloated government red tape, lower taxes, ensure Florida is the #1 most competitive state to do business. Not just for the corporations, but for small businesses and middle-class Floridians. Florida does not want to be WOKE, Florida wants good careers for our citizens and the next generation of Americans.

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Voter rights/election integrity

Florida needs to Secure the Ballot Box. We need to audit every election, every single year. We need to the eliminate the ballot dropbox, and require a photo ID for EVERY SINGLE FORM OF BALLOT.

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Gun rights/gun safety

We need to PASS CONSTITUTIONAL CARRY NOW! The 2nd Amendment protects our GOD-GIVEN Right to self-defense. Any gun control law is a bad law.

News4Jax asked each candidate three additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their views:

What do you see as the top three issues facing the state and nation over the next two years?

Election Integrity Constitutional Carry and fighting the Woke Agenda

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States?

No

In light of the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, would you propose or support additional laws either banning abortion entirely or guaranteeing reproductive rights?

We need to pass the anti-abortion heartbeat bill and then the Life at Conception Act.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am the only true Florida-First Conservative in this race and the only candidate who is not a politician. I will pass Constitutional Carry, the Anti-Abortion Heartbeat Bill, and Secure Election Integrity.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would hope to be remembered as the State Representative who always stood by her principles and passed Constitutional Carry and the Anti-Abortion Heartbeat Bill.

Campaign website: EmilyNunez.com

Ad

Campaign’s social media site(s): Facebook.com/EmilyGNu

Note: Jerry B. Steckloff qualified as a write-in candidate. While his name will not appear on the general election ballot, his presence in the race keeps the August primary closed to only Republican voters.