Two Republicans are seeking the votes in the August primary race Florida House District 17, which covers northern St. Johns County, from St. Johns to Ponte Vedra Beach to St. Augustine. The winner will face a Democratic candidate in November.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically by party and are published exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE

Michael Anderson

Occupation: Subsitute Teacher

Age: 32

Your family: Single/ No Children

Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology with a Minor in Religious Studies. Unf

Political experience:

I have worked out in the field for elections the past 4 years. I have also been in the political side of advocacy and pushing bills that I believe will help us all in Jacksonville.

We asked our most-loyal viewers (News4Jax Insiders) what three issues they would most like candidates to address:

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: The economy

I believe every family in my district has the right to a state budget plan that is spent wisely for all Floridians whatever your race, ethnicity, economic situation, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, background belief age or condition of ableness whether single or partnered. Your Voice Matters!”

I WILL BE A VOICE FOR

Small Businesses Incentive For Young People Owned Business Corporations Paying Their Fair Share in Taxes Incentive For Minority-Owned Businesses

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Voter rights/election integrity

I believe every family in my district has the right to access the ballot and to their elected leaders whatever your race, ethnicity, economic situation, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, background or belief, age or condition of ableness, whether single or partnered. Your Voice Matters!

I will be a voice for Election day as a holiday Funding for local colleges for Early Voting sites.

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Gun rights/gun safety

As a Gun Sense Candidate, I believe we need responsible gun ownership, we need background checks, and just plain common sense gun legislation. I am tired of driving by another shooting or going to another funeral or remembrance rally. We also need victim services reform to help support families during this time.

News4Jax asked each candidate three additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their views:

What do you see as the top three issues facing the state and nation over the next two years?

Specifically for my district,

Housing Education Healthcare Statewide, Voting Rights Healthcare Housing

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States?

Yes.

In light of the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, would you propose or support additional laws either banning abortion entirely or guaranteeing reproductive rights?

My stance is I believe in body autonomy and everyone in my district has the right to safe and affordable Healthcare including reproductive, mental, physical care.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

As a young person born and raised in Jacksonville, I have a unique perspective on those issues which face our city. I tend to believe that being an elected representative for the district means just that: representation for everyone, regardless of one’s race, ethnicity, economic situation, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, background or belief, age or condition of ableness, single or partnered. Everyone matters and their stories should be heard. As someone born with a disability and stutter, I know how it feels to think your voice doesn’t matter and your story is unimportant. My voice matters. Your voice matters. With your help, I will take the concerns of the District 17 residents to Tallahassee and effect a change across our State to create equity, inclusion, and justice.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would hope to be remembered as a young person who had the courage to run a grass-roots campaign in order to bring a new perspective and voice to our Government. Also, it is important to me that people knew I stood strong and fought for an issue because it was the right thing to do, even if it was not always the most popular plan.

Campaign website: Anderson4FLHouse17.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): Search MMA4FL17 on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Tik Tok.





REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Jessica Baker

Occupation: Assistant State Attorney

Age: 34

Your family: Husband, 2 kids

Education: Juris Doctor

Political experience: Member of the Jacksonville Charter Revision Commission

We asked our most-loyal viewers (News4Jax Insiders) what three issues they would most like candidates to address:

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: The economy

We need to get a handle on inflation and the increase in cost of living. Government has had a large hand in creating these problems through reckless spending and debt creation so we need to get government out of the way. Stop printing money and deficit spending. Lower the tax burden on working families an job creators. These are just a few good first steps.

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Voter rights/election integrity

We need to ensure that we have free and fair elections. We must ensure that we have strong voter ID laws and that we have clean voter roles. Even one illegal vote being cast in our elections threatens the integrity of elections and undermines confidence in our democracy.

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Gun rights/gun safety

I am a strong supporter of the Second Amendment. We need to address the root causes of gun violence in our society which are gang and mental health related. More regulations on law abiding citizens won’t stop criminals and the insane from doing bad things.

News4Jax asked each candidate three additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their views:

What do you see as the top three issues facing the state and nation over the next two years?

We need to address inflation and the cost of living which includes affordable housing, cost of insurance and energy prices. We must also address healthcare access/affordability and the need for more medical professionals in our state. I also see continuing to improve our public education system so that there are more options for students and parents are empowered to make the best decisions for their child.

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States?

Joe Biden is putting the American Dream in peril for all Americans and I am committed to seeing him voted out in 2024

In light of the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, would you propose or support additional laws either banning abortion entirely or guaranteeing reproductive rights?

I support Gov. DeSantis’s new 15 week law. I am pro-life and the mother of a very premature baby that spent months in the NICU so I believe life is sacred and should be protected.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have broad experience as a mother, prosecutor, former mayoral administration staff member and military wife to put to work for the people of Jacksonville. I understand the legislative process and how to get things done for the people without having to compromise our values. I know how to build teams and bring people together to accomplish big goals.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I hope to be known as a someone who brought people together to accomplish meaningful change in people’s lives. I am running to be a voice of common sense at time when that seems to be forgotten in the political arena. I believe that our best days are ahead of us but we must return to working together and being willing to put our differences aside from time to time when it comes to doing the most good for the most people.

Campaign website: ElectJessicaBaker.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): none

Christina Meredith

Occupation: Solider, Author, Speaker, Founder

Age: 35

Your family: John Meredith my husband and daughter Braelyn

Education: Nease high school, University of North Florida

Political experience: None

We asked our most-loyal viewers (News4Jax Insiders) what three issues they would most like candidates to address:

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: The economy

Less government interference with the free market, fewer regulations, and more business-friendly policies. Entire segments of the economy, such as healthcare, would benefit from the introduction of free market competition. We could also fix a lot of our supply chain problems if we shifted more production to the United States in conjunction with becoming completely energy independent. The most dangerous threat to our economy right now comes from Washington, DC, where trillions of dollars in stimulus spending has caused the greatest surge in inflation in 40 years. In Florida, we balance our budget each year. In Washington, DC they never create an actual budget, the rely on “continuing resolutions” to fund the government through deficit spending and just keep kicking the can down the road.

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Voter rights/election integrity

Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of our democracy. Common sense measures, like requiring voter ID, will ensure election integrity and instill confidence in election results. Touchscreen voting should be eliminated and the only voting systems that should be allowed in the 50 states are those that produce a paper trail that is subject to audit and verification.

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Gun rights/gun safety

The 2nd amendment speaks for itself. It’s a civil right, not a conditional one. The recent 6-3 US Supreme Court ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen means that states can no longer deny carry permits based on subjective criteria. In the decision, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote: “We know of no other constitutional right that an individual may exercise only after demonstrating to government officers some special need.” I believe the court decided correctly and that “gun safety” can best be insured by encouraging responsible firearms training such as the training I received in the Junior ROTC program at Nease High School.

News4Jax asked each candidate three additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their views:

What do you see as the top three issues facing the state and nation over the next two years?

Inflation.

Crime & Public Safety

China

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States?

Define “legitimately elected?” There’s no doubt that there were numerous irregularities in the 2020 election which may have changed the outcome of the election. Pennsylvania Supreme Court declared its mail-in voting law unconstitutional – 2 years after the election! And Pennsylvania had numerous reports of ballot counting irregularities. If you’re asking whether the election was stolen, I think the best answer is that Trump’s entire presidency was stolen by those who advanced the absurd “Russia collusion” narrative and blocked him from governing at every turn.

In light of the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, would you propose or support additional laws either banning abortion entirely or guaranteeing reproductive rights?

Your question carries with it a false alternative. An outright ban on abortion vs. what you call “guaranteeing reproductive rights.” Florida already has a 15-week abortion plan in place. Any further changes to this law will only occur if the legislature can muster the political will to see them through. Right now, it appears to be a stalemate. But I will always support those measures that protect the sanctity of all human life, young and old. I believe the next big “right to life” fight in the coming years will be over euthanasia.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I spent my childhood sleeping in borrowed beds and wondering where my next meal would be coming from. It got worse from there and I was eventually put in foster care where I aged out at 18 and became homeless. My mission in life is to reform Florida’s dysfunctional foster care system and to pass stronger laws against child sexual abuse and neglect. Protecting our children from infancy to young adulthood is what I’m all about. Wrap around holistic care within our community is how we end the cycle of poverty and abuse. I can make a difference where others can’t because of the experiences I’ve had growing up. I can show young people how they can put their lives together and achieve success if they never give up. The American dream is real - I’m living proof that any can come from nothing and make something of themselves. This message of hope needs to be heard!

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

That was honest in all things and unwavering in my commitment to our constitution. That I was able to achieve major reforms to Florida’s foster care system and our child-serving agencies. That I helped our public agencies and non-profits in their work to protect our children and building stronger families so our communities flourish. I want a public education system that recognizes that college is not for every student and that quality vocational training can lead to a lifetime of success. I want to be remembered for making the lives of our children safer and families stronger.

Campaign website: Meredithforhouse.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): facebook.com/misschrismeredith | Instagram @theamericanunderdog