Florida House District 19

This legislative district covers southeastern St. Johns County, including St. Augustine, and extends south, mostly east of U.S. 1, plus all of Flagler County.

Because there is only one candidate from each party in the district, the race will appear only on the general election ballot in November.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.

Note: When received, responses will be sorted alphabetically by party and are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE

Adam Morley

Occupation: USCG Licensed Master Captain and small business owner

Age: 37

Your family: Wife (Janine LeBlanc) and son (Elon)

Education: On-going

Political experience: Haven’t been elected to public office but I’ve been active for more than a decade and involved with my community my whole life.

We asked our most-loyal viewers (News4Jax Insiders) what three issues they would most like candidates to address:

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: The economy

Clean Water Policy. Water is our state’s most valuable resource and the main driver behind Florida’s economy. Clean water = strong economy

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Voter rights/election integrity

Close the “write-in candidate loophole” and/or Open Primaries.

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Gun rights/gun safety

“Purchase permits”. Where buyers can go to their local law enforcement agencies to obtain a “purchase permit” and that agency having immediate and direct access to an individual’s background can verify if the person trying to buy a gun is legally allowed. Legal sales can only be made to buyers who have a “purchase permit”.

News4Jax asked each candidate three additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their views:

What do you see as the top three issues facing the state and nation over the next two years?

Facing the state: Clean Water, Restoration of Home Rule (local control), and Women’s Rights including safe access to reproductive healthcare.

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States?

Yes.

In light of the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, would you propose or support additional laws either banning abortion entirely or guaranteeing reproductive rights?

I would propose and support women’s access to safe reproductive healthcare.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I can be the wrench in the gears of the machine that is destroying the beautiful Florida we love.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Serving with honor and integrity by putting the people of my district before anything else.

Campaign website: VoteMorley.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): FaceBook - Adam Morley for State Representative





REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Paul Renner

This candidate, who has served in the Florida House since 2015, has not responded to multiple invitations to submit the News4Jax candidate questionnaire.

Campaign website: voterenner.com