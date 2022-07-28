Florida House, District 22

Two Republicans and two Democrats are seeking the votes in state House District 22, which now covers western Alachua County and extends west to the Gulf Coast, including Gilchrest and Levy counties.

The winners of the August party primaries will face each other in November.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically by party and are published exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

Olysha Magruder

Occupation: Director of Learning Design and Faculty Development at Johns Hopkins University

Age: 44

Your family: My partner is named Jim and we have one child- Jules.

Education: Bachelor’s in Fine Arts at the University of Florida, Masters at the New School in New York, Doctorate in Education at the University of Florida

Political experience: I have previously run for office in 2018 and am an activist in my community!

We asked our most-loyal viewers (News4Jax Insiders) what three issues they would most like candidates to address:

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: The economy

Here in Florida, we have the opportunity to build an inclusive economy that works for everyone. This economy, however, requires the proper funding of public education, paying close attention to the housing crisis in our state (and finally calling a state of emergency), and the expansion of Medicaid. With these implementations made, our economy can support all Floridians and give the opportunity to succeed in our state.

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Voter rights/election integrity

Voting is not only an American value; it is a right given to all Americans. This truly means that every American has the right to vote. Once I am elected to the legislature, I will end the Republican attacks on Floridians’ voting rights. I will ensure proper implementation of Amendment 4 that restores voting rights to those who have completed their prison sentences. I will call out and vote to stop Republican gerrymandering in our state which has targeted marginalized communities the most. Floridian voters of color have been directly attacked by Republican rule leaving their communities split into many districts. We must ensure that all Floridians have equal access to the voting booth.

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Gun rights/gun safety

As the only Moms Demand Action Candidate of Distinction in my race, I am a strong believer in gun reform legislation. I worry every day when I send my child to school with horrifying thoughts in my head. We must have common sense gun legislation throughout our state. I am a strong proponent of universal background checks and increasing waiting periods from 3 days to 7-10 days. Finally, I am also ready to combat the NRA in the state legislature and implement legislation concerning assault weapons in our state. These guns have no reason to be on our streets. We must protect all Floridians from gun violence and that starts with common sense legislation.

News4Jax asked each candidate three additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their views:

What do you see as the top three issues facing the state and nation over the next two years?

Reproductive Rights and Justice Education and Supporting Our Public Schools Making Housing Affordable in Florida

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States?

Yes

In light of the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, would you propose or support additional laws either banning abortion entirely or guaranteeing reproductive rights?

I am an adamant supporter of reproductive rights. The right to reproductive health is just that- a right! We must acknowledge that abortion is healthcare and everyone deserves the right to seek out healthcare. I will vote to overturn the 15 week abortion ban in our state and ensure the abortion is codified into law in the state of Florida. This partisan attack on reproductive rights can not stand!

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

My background is different from many others in the legislature. I became a public school teacher and taught in local public schools here in Gainesville. I want to bring this experience to Tallahassee. I can provide voters in our state a different perspective than the many lawyers already in the legislature. I want to provide education policy that is actually based on a public school teacher’s experience. As a woman, I want to join the few, yet, mighty women in the Florida State House to fight to make sure our rights are protected. Florida women need an advocate in the State House and I want to be that advocate for women in my district and across our state. I hope that I can bring unique perspective to Tallahassee when I am elected.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I hope to be remembered as a leader and community advocate. I want to be a local leader- one who is always listening to their constituents and who takes their needs to the state level. I hope to be remembered as a protector of human rights for all women, people of color, and the LGBTQ+ community. I also want to be remembered as someone who is passionate about their beliefs yet is always willing to have a conversation with someone who opposes me. The best way to participate and lead in our democracy is to have strong convictions and be open to conversations. I will do just that as a state legislator.

Campaign website: voteolysha.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): Instagram @olyshamagruderfl | Facebook - Olysha Magruder for FL House D22

Brandon Peters

Occupation: Attorney

Age: 54

Your family: My wife, Stacey, and I have five sons.

Education: Princeton University (BA, 1989); University of Virginia (JD, 1992)

Political experience: I ran for U.S. Congress in 2018 in FL-02. I was the Florida Voter Protection Director for the Biden-Harris Campaign and the Florida Democratic Party during the last election. I am a Member of the Williston Chamber of Commerce and the Sierra Club. I am an anti-toll roads activist and clean water advocate.

We asked our most-loyal viewers (News4Jax Insiders) what three issues they would most like candidates to address:

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: The economy

District 22 is a diverse district, and the economic needs of Alachua County differ from those of Gilchrist and Levy Counties. I am committed to ensuring that this district receives robust support from the state for rural economic development, including improving our dangerous and crumbling roads and other infrastructure, expanding access to transit to ensure residents can get to work, the doctor’s office and the local grocery store.



I will support our local agricultural industry to make sure it has what it needs to thrive, not just survive. Government can be a helpful partner to District 22 as we seek to expand our farmers’ ability to sell our healthy food products through the global marketplace.



I will prioritize working with our utilities companies to harden our electrical grid so everyone’s power can be restored quickly after a major storm. I will work with our local governments to begin planning and preparing for the impacts of sea level rise and the long-term problems they can create for homeowners and business owners alike.



I will work hard to improve educational and apprenticeship opportunities and workforce development programs so that we can align quality jobs with strong wages that support families and the business needs of our communities.



By delivering broadband internet and better healthcare for Levy and Gilchrist Counties, we will become a more attractive place to live and operate a business, which in turn will help create good jobs for our local residents.



I want to ensure that throughout this district we are investing and supporting small businesses, not just the big box stores. State government must do its part to support local businesses so they have the opportunity to compete for contracts with the state. Government contracts would represent significant revenue for some businesses and would bring greater prosperity to the communities where they are located. Small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy, and I plan to use my legislative office to help our local businesses learn how to win bids for lucrative state government business - that will be one of my most important constituent services.



In Alachua County, with the University of Florida, UF Health, and Santa Fe College being such significant employers and economic drivers, I want to ensure these institutions receive significant investments and increased funding from the state. We must protect the jobs and opportunities that these community institutions create in District 22. Our education, research and technological resources make it foreseeable that District 22 will become an engine for commerce and trade throughout the state of Florida, Latin America and the world. We can literally be the envy of the state with the right advocate fighting for us in Tallahassee.

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Voter rights/election integrity

I have been a volunteer for Democratic Party voting rights initiatives since 2007. I became the Director of the Biden-Harris Campaign’s Voter Protection Program in Florida during the last election. Our mandate was to deliver a clean election to the voters of Florida, and we did so. I will continue to volunteer for causes and organizations that protect the rights of voters to have their voices heard in our elections.



If elected to the State Legislature, I will work hard to make sure that every eligible voter can cast a ballot that counts. I will support bills which expand opportunities for citizens to cast their ballots, including early voting and vote by mail. I will stand against legislation that makes it more difficult for our citizens to participate in the democratic process.



I oppose fraudulent claims about elections being stolen and believe that these attacks on our democracy undermine voter confidence and the integrity of our elections system.

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Gun rights/gun safety

The recent bipartisan gun safety bill passed by Congress and signed into law by the President is a good first step to prevent gun violence. The fact is that too many dangerous people have easy access to deadly firearms. I want to see enhanced background checks, better enforcement of existing gun laws, and a focus on red flag laws as a means to prevent gun violence. We cannot remain silent and refuse to take action on this issue. Our country is the only nation in the world that has this level of gun violence, and our lawmakers must take an active role in creating workable solutions.

News4Jax asked each candidate three additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their views:

What do you see as the top three issues facing the state and nation over the next two years?

First, I would like to see Medicaid expanded and better healthcare options be made available to the people of Florida, including our Seniors. This is an action our Legislature has delayed and refused to adopt for many years without a meaningful reason.

Second, I want to see academic freedom protected, and I want to end the baseless attacks on our educators and teachers by Republican activists. We need to be focused on fully funding our schools and supporting our educators rather than further dividing our communities.

Finally, if elected I will work with my fellow lawmakers to expand the protection of civil rights, especially women’s rights, reproductive choice and voting rights.

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States?

Yes.

In light of the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, would you propose or support additional laws either banning abortion entirely or guaranteeing reproductive rights?

I support maintaining Florida’s constitutional right to privacy and believe that we must codify reproductive choice to protect the rights of women to make their own family planning decisions without heavy-handed interference from the state. Every American should have the right to choose who to start a family with, if and when to start a family and how many children to have. Pregnancy is never something that should be forced on women by the government. All women deserve the dignity to make these life-changing decisions about their bodies, their families and their health without government interference.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am a man of the people, and I am not beholden to special interest lobbyists in Tallahassee who exercise control over our current legislators. I will answer and be responsive to my constituents only. I will fully dedicate myself to delivering results for Alachua, Gilchrist and Levy Counties - results that improve the lives of ordinary people.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I want to be remembered as the State House member who stopped the proposed toll roads that threaten our way of life in North Central Florida.

Campaign website: brandon4fl.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): facebook.com/peters4statehouse | twitter.com/peters4fla | instagram.com/brandon4hd22





REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Ty Appiah

This candidate has not responded to email and telephone invitations to submit the News4Jax candidate questionnaire. His/her answers will be added promptly if the questionnaire is returned at any point prior to election day.

Campaign website: voteappiah.com

Chuck Clemons

This candidate, who has served in District 21 of the Florida House since 2017, is running in District 22 after redistricting. He has not responded to email and telephone invitations to submit the News4Jax candidate questionnaire. His answers will be added promptly if the questionnaire is returned at any point prior to election day.

Campaign website: chuckclemons.com