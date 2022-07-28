Florida Senate District 4

District 4 now includes all of Duval County outside Interstate 295 except for an area south of Baymeadows Road to the county line. It does include part of the Westside west of I-295 south of Interstate 10 and east of State Road 23 (Cecil Commerce Parkway).

With only one Republican and one Democrat competing for this open seat in the Florida Senate, this race will only appear on November’s ballot.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically by party and are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE

Sharmin Smith

Occupation: Author

Age: 46

Your family: Divorced

Education: Public School Education

Political experience: None

We asked our most-loyal viewers (News4Jax Insiders) what three issues they would most like candidates to address:

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: The economy

Florida’s economy is dependent on our tax base which relies heavily on the travel industry. It’s my desire to improve Florida’s reputation so we ensure visitors continue coming to our state and businesses stay here. The call to boycott Florida has far-reaching impacts on our residents.

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Voter rights/election integrity

We have to ensure that all registered voters have consistent access to voting. Closing voting locations is damaging our democracy. We need to ensure that mail-in voting, early voting, and in-person voting will continue. We need to get people involved in the vote curing process too. Sometimes ballots need clarification and they must be handled timely to ensure votes are counted properly. We need open primaries and better messaging to people on timelines and deadlines to vote and how to run for office.

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Gun rights/gun safety

I support gun rights and appreciate our 2nd Amendment, which states a well-regulated militia is necessary to the security of our free state. I believe we have the best-regulated militia in the history of the world. Our Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, National Guard, and Coast Guard are second to no one and the only ones jeopardizing the security of our free state are the people who refuse to meet the regulations of our militia. We need better rules and training for the people carrying guns in our country. For all of our safety.

News4Jax asked each candidate three additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their views:

What do you see as the top three issues facing the state and nation over the next two years?

A looming housing crisis. I worked in financial services, primarily mortgages for almost two decades and I’m very concerned about the international investors who have swooped in to buy up houses outpricing our citizens. They are leaving these houses empty and I suspect we are going to see a very specific type of housing crisis in the next few years. The need to revoke the Statute of Limitations on all sex-related crimes will continue to grow nationwide as victims demand justice and punishment of predators. I expect to see Marijuana legalized to such a point that it can not ever be used to tear apart families or be an excuse to pit the police against a community again.

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States?

Yes

In light of the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, would you propose or support additional laws either banning abortion entirely or guaranteeing reproductive rights?

I will support additional laws guaranteeing reproductive rights and access to safe healthcare.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I’m a adult survivor of childhood sexual abuse and I believe the coping skills I’ve developed through a lifetime of managing PTSD triggers will be a benefit to our community as it is learning how to manage their own mental health challenges. For years many people shunned mental health issues, but the pandemic put them in the forefront of all of our minds as people were forced to deal with their own issues for the first time. I believe our country is suffering from a collective form of PTSD from all of the traumatic shootings and violence we have witnessed for the last few years. As we write and create rules for our fellow citizens, we need people who will care for and understand the challenges we are all facing.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I hope I am remembered for chasing my dream, motivating and empowering others to chase their dream too. There is no pain like the pain that is felt from ignoring your dream. Many of us are not pursuing our dreams because we’ve been told we’re not good enough for them. That time needs to come to and end now. As long as it’s not illegal or hurts, I want to encourage people to chase their dreams. We need your dreams, now more than ever.

Campaign website: sharminsmith.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): Twitter @SmithSharmin

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Clay Yarborough

Occupation: Business Development

Age: 41

Your family: Married with four children

Education: Bachelor of Business Administration from UNF

Political experience: Florida House of Representatives, 2016-2022; Jacksonville City Council 2007-2015

We asked our most-loyal viewers (News4Jax Insiders) what three issues they would most like candidates to address:

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: The economy

We must push back against failing federal policies that continue to fuel rampant inflation and are causing family budgets to collapse. I will continue to support tax cuts to help our families and businesses.

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Voter rights/election integrity

I have supported every election integrity bill since joining the Legislature, including creation of the new Office of Election Crimes and Security this year. We must safeguard the right to vote, continue to hold those committing voter fraud accountable, and fight against all practices that would compromise election integrity.

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Gun rights/gun safety

Law-Abiding citizens should not have their 2nd amendment rights infringed upon. I have an A+ NRA rating and will continue to support, protect, and defend the U.S. and Florida Constitutions.

News4Jax asked each candidate three additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their views:

What do you see as the top three issues facing the state and nation over the next two years?

Parents Rights in Education and Healthcare - We must empower parents to decide the best educational and healthcare options for their children. Also, we must defend the innocence of children, which includes fighting against all efforts to indoctrinate them with social-experimentation agendas. Freedom - I stand with Governor Ron DeSantis in his Freedom First agenda to keep Florida open and free. Economy - We must push back against failing federal policies that continue to fuel rampant inflation and are causing family budgets to collapse.

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States?

The election was certified, so technically yes. The bigger problem, however, is in states where the rules for elections changed in the middle of voting and that is not fair. Once votes in a state begin to be cast, election rules should not change.

In light of the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, would you propose or support additional laws either banning abortion entirely or guaranteeing reproductive rights?

I have a 100% pro-life voting record and will continue to support legislation that protects and defends unborn life.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Serving in the Florida House and on the Jacksonville City Council has afforded much-needed preparation that will help me as a potential member of the Florida Senate. If elected, I can hit the ground running, continue pushing our Northeast Florida priorities, and represent our area as best I can, with the Lord’s help.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

When all is said and done, I hope to have honored the Lord with my service through well and faithfully representing the good people of Northeast Florida.

Campaign website: clayyarborough.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): Facebook - repclayyarborough | Twitter @Clay_Yarborough