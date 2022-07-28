Florida Senate District 5

Democrat Tracie Davis, who has served six years in the Florida House, easily defeated Tony Hill, a Jacksonville city councilman, in the August primary for this open seat in the Florida Senate. Davis will face Republican Binod Kumar and a write-in candidate in November.

After redistricting earlier this year, District 5 now represents most of Jacksonville inside Interstate 295, extending west to Cecil Commerce Parkway west of the St. Johns River, but excluding anything east of Southside Boulevard and south of Baymeadows Road east of the river.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically by party and are published exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE

Tracie Davis

Occupation: House Representative

Age: 52

Family: Husband Robert Davis, 3 adult children

Education: Raines High School, Edward Waters University, University of North Florida

Political experience: I have spent the past 6 years in the Florida House of Representatives, representing District 13, and I ran for Supervisor of Elections in 2015.

We asked our most-loyal viewers (News4Jax Insiders) what three issues they would most like candidates to address:

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: The economy

Too many Jacksonville families work full time and still can’t make ends meet, much less get ahead. I have spent my career fighting for hard working families, workers’ rights, and local small business owners. We need an economy that works for everyone. In the Florida Senate I would continue to support the unions that help keep our state strong, fight for fair wages for every Floridian, cut taxes for middle class and hard working families, and protect sales tax holidays, like the “Back to School” sales tax holiday, and make sure our tax dollars are invested in our local small businesses.

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Voter rights/election integrity

All Florida voters must have the opportunity to exercise their right to vote, whether it be by mail-in ballot or at the polls. As the former Duval County Deputy Supervisor of Elections, I understand the importance of elections being free, fair, and accessible for every eligible citizen. That’s why I’ve led the charge to protect voting rights as a member of the Florida House of Representatives and will continue to oppose legislation creating additional barriers to securing a mail-in ballot, fight against measures that restrict access to ballot drop boxes, and support the expansion of early voting.

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Gun rights/gun safety

We are long overdue for common sense gun reform in our country. It is imperative to protect our communities and our children. I support universal background checks, closing loopholes that allow individuals who should not own a weapon to purchase one, and red flag laws that help remove firearms from those who are a danger to themselves or others. I am also committed to opposing any legislation that would allow for permitless carry of a firearm in the state of Florida.

News4Jax asked each candidate three additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their viewers:

What do you see as the top three issues facing the state and nation over the next two years?

Rising costs/housing affordability

Protecting our right to vote

Increasing access to quality, affordable health care

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States?

Yes

In light of the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, would you propose or support additional laws either banning abortion entirely or guaranteeing reproductive rights?

The constitutional right to privacy is ensured in both the U.S. and Florida Constitutions, yet Republicans in state and federal positions of power have done everything possible to regulate women’s bodies and prevent them from accessing reproductive health care, like abortions. Bills such as the 15 week abortion ban recently signed into law in Florida are dangerous and put women’s lives at risk. I would be absolutely be willing to propose and support legislation codifying a woman’s right to reproductive health care and abortion. I also believe in increasing access to family planning resources and contraception as well. During my time in the Florida House, I’ve fought back against Ron DeSantis and the Republican legislative leadership’s attacks on women and I am the only candidate for Florida Senate District 5 that has been endorsed by several reproductive rights groups.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have fought for the interests of the citizens of Jacksonville for six years in the Florida House. As a member of the minority party, I was able to stand up for our values while still working across the aisle to pass over a dozen bipartisan bills and resolutions. I have also been able to secure millions of dollars in state funding to support projects right here in our community. The people of Jacksonville deserve a senator who will listen and show up to fight for them every single day. When Republicans in Tallahassee tried to dismantle our community’s minority representation in Congress, my colleagues and I fought back. I’ll never tire of fighting for you and I will continue to give my community a strong voice in the legislature should I be elected to the Florida Senate.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Our community and the people that live here in Jacksonville are what should matter to the next Senator for District 5. There is no one specific bill or accomplishment that I hope to be remembered for, I would rather be known as a fierce advocate for our community. I have dedicated my life to public service, as a special education teacher in Duval public schools, as the Duval County Deputy Supervisor of Elections, and as your state representative. You are my priority and I would be honored to continue to be your voice in Tallahassee.

Campaign website: traciedavis.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): Twitter @traciedavisjax | Instagram: @reptraciedavis





REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE

Binod Kumar

Occupation: Engineer

Age:

Your family:

Education: Master’s in Engineering, Master’s in Business Administration

Political experience: None

We asked our most-loyal viewers (News4Jax Insiders) what three issues they would most like candidates to address:

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: The economy

(a) Bring new jobs to Florida and Jacksonville



(b) Infrastructure improvements in Jacksonville and Florida



(c) Bring high tech manufacturing like semiconductor manufacturing to Florida

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Voter rights/election integrity

(a) Close down all avenues where voter fraud could likely occur.



(b) Only legal citizens can vote.



(c) Voter ID may be required for voting.

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Gun rights/gun safety

We have the highest rate of homicide per capita among all the developed nations in the world. Mass shootings with automatic weapons happen here regularly. We cannot compare our gun violence to Shinzo Abe’s assassination which is rare.



(a) Need meaningful gun laws.



(b) Thorough background check before buying high power riffles.



(c) Right to bear arms in the Constitution is 200 years old when they had muskets. A single musketeer could not have committed mass murders.

What do you see as the top three issues facing the state and nation over the next two years?

Roe vs Wade and its aftermath and the surrounding controversy how the Courts and the Legislatures address these issues. High inflation and mortage rates, economy in the aftermath of pandemic. Ukraine war. Hope Ukraine war stays in Ukraine, US stays out of it.

News4Jax asked each candidate three additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their views:

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States?

Yes.

In light of the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, would you propose or support additional laws either banning abortion entirely or guaranteeing reproductive rights?

(a) I support the current Florida law which allows abortions within first 15 weeks of pregnancy, then only if mother’s life is in danger. 15-week period could be changed.



(b) I will not support abortions at will to suit someone’s lifestyle and convenience.



(c) I will not support complete ban on abortions either.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am running on my own. I am not beholden to any interest groups. I will serve the office full time with integrity if elected.



Other candidates, they are term-limited in their current positions, and looking for other positions to run.



I will not use my office influence to get local, State and Federal tax dollars or lobbyists’ money for the benefit of my family members and myself.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

If I can make a difference in the lives of the majority of the Floridians for the better, that would be my accomplishment. That would be my legacy.

Campaign website: KumarForFlSenate.org

Campaign’s social media site(s): facebook.com/ElectKumar

Write-in candidate Patrick Lee Cooper also qualified with the state as a candidate for this office.