Florida’s 6th Congressional District

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz won 77% of the Republican vote in the August primary in District 6, which now covers southern St. Johns County, Putnam and Flagler counties and residents of eastern Marion and northern Volusia counties.

He advances to face Libertarian Joe Hannoush in November’s general election. (No Democratic candidate is competing in the district this year.)

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically and are published exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Michael Waltz

Occupation: U.S Congressman, green beret colonel

Age: 48

Your family: Wife Julia, daughter Anderson, son Armie

Education: Virginia Military Institute, BA

Political experience: Two-term U.S. Congressman

We asked our most-loyal viewers (News4Jax Insiders) what three issues they would most like candidates to address:

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: The economy

It’s critical we prioritize energy independence, stop out-of-control spending, and lower taxes to address high energy costs and inflation. The Biden Administration has hurt our economy by targeting domestic energy production and shifting our reliance on foreign governments.

The U.S. government needs to reauthorize the construction of new pipelines such as the Keystone XL and grant additional drilling permits on federal lands to allow more U.S. domestic production.

We also need to stop Democrats in Congress from passing enormous spending packages that are worsening the inflation crisis.

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Voter rights/election integrity

We need to ensure Florida’s system of voting remains the best in the country and need to stop Democrats from trying to jam HR1 through Congress that would federalize our election system. The constitution gives power to the states to carry out election oversight, not the federal government.

It’s essential we keep voter ID in place, ensure signatures are verified for mail-in ballots, and make sure ballot harvesting remains illegal in Florida.

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Gun rights/gun safety

It is essential Americans’ right to bear arms not be infringed. I strongly oppose the left’s attempts to confiscate guns from law abiding gun owners.

News4Jax asked each candidate additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their viewers:

What do you see as the top three issues facing the state and nation over the next two years?

The most important issue we are facing here at home is soaring inflation and an economic downturn under President Biden’s watch. Gas prices are soaring out of control, as are food prices, housing prices, and virtually everything else thanks to misguided and reckless spending policies of the federal government. Now, we’re the verge of a severe recession which will cause thousands of Americans to lose their jobs. That’s why it’s essential for Republicans to take back the house to put a check on Joe Biden and fire Nancy Pelosi in November.

Similarly, the rise of China remains the biggest national security threat to our country. China has made clear they want to replace the U.S. as a global power and are doing so by buying up key components of the economy – including on our homeland and are conducting a massive military buildup. It’s essential our country have the capabilities to counter the evils of Communist China.

Securing our border should also be a main priority of our government. The flow of millions of illegal immigrants across our border presents a number of dangers including emboldening drug cartels, human trafficking, and overwhelming our border patrol. We cannot allow everyone to enter our country and violate our sovereignty.

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States?

I’ve been repeatedly clear where I stand on this issue and the debacle of how the 2020 election was administered. We need to be focused on fixing the broken Biden economy and stopping the march of China.

In light of the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, would you propose or support additional laws either banning abortion entirely or guaranteeing reproductive rights?

Yes. I believe states need to stand up for the rights of the unborn and ban abortion, period.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have over 25 years of experience in the U.S. army both as combat green beret and Army National Guard colonel. Having fought overseas, I’ve seen firsthand how to take the fight against terrorism and bring that perspective and oversight to Congress.

Additionally, I built a company as CEO that employed up to 400 people before I ran for Congress. I understand how to create jobs and read a balance sheet, unlike many in Washington, DC.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would like to be remembered has having left our country safer than I found it and played a leading role in helping counter the Chinese Communist Party. I hope to lead on investing in our military to deter future wars and to secure our border to ensure Americans are safe.

Campaign website: mikewaltz.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): Facebook Mike Waltz | Twitter @michaelgwaltz







LIBERTARIAN PARTY OF FLORIDA CANDIDATE

Joseph “Joe” Hannoush

Party affiliation: Libertarian

Occupation: Independent contractor

Age: 42

Family: Parents, siblings, cousins, aunts & uncles and plants

Education: Life

Political experience: City Budget Advisory board member

We asked our most-loyal viewers (News4Jax Insiders) what three issues they would most like candidates to address:

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: The economy

I would put the economy back in the hands of the people. I would get the government out of picking winners & losers in the market and end corporate bailouts funded by the people. End “too big to fail”

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Voter rights/election integrity

Voting is a fundamental right. Like other rights, should not be infringed on by government over-regulation. I support Multi-Member Voting district system to encourage better representation of voters and Ranked Choice Voting to get better candidates elected.

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Gun rights/gun safety

Firearm ownership is a protected 2nd amendment right. I encourage all gun owners to use the highest standards of safety.

News4Jax asked each candidate additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their views:

What do you see as the top three issues facing the state and nation over the next two years?

Wasteful spending. More new laws making criminals out of otherwise peaceful and law-abiding citizens. Political division.

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States?

The process outlined in the constitution of the United States was followed.

In light of the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, would you propose or support additional laws either banning abortion entirely or guaranteeing reproductive rights?

This is a tough issue on both sides. And I know many folks who are very passionate on both sides of the issue. This may not be popular but I would allow abortion up to the point of viability outside the womb. I see no reason for abortions after such time other than severe health/life circumstances which should be determined by a doctor.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am aware that I don’t know what is best for everyone. That’s why I want to put the authority to make decisions that impact you back in your hands.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Leaving behind a legacy of being for peace and prosperity.

Campaign website: www.JoeHannoush.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): Facebook.com/JoeHannoush