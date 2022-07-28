Nassau County Commission, District 4

No Democrats signed up to run this year in either contested seats on the Nassau County Commission, which opened the August primary commission races to all voters. In District 2, “Hupp” Huppmann won 63% of the vote and was elected.

In a three-way race for District 4, Alyson McCullough and George Spicer got the most votes but neither candidate earned at least 50% of the vote, so the two advance to a runoff in the November election.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically and are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Alyson McCullough

Occupation: Agriculture and Career Tech Education

Age: 34

Your family: Married to my husband Josh. Mother of our four children- Charlie 16, Calvin 14, Rayleigh Jo 13, and Peighton 11. We live on our farm in Hilliard with our cows, pigs, goats, sheep, pigs, chickens, horses, and three dogs.

Education: West Nassau Graduate 2006. University of North Florida graduate 2010. University of Florida Leadership in Agriculture 2017.

Political experience: Tax payer all my life. Government was not meant to guarantee the outcomes of our efforts, nor support and restrict us from cradle to grave. The Founding Fathers believed the purpose of government was to protect our “inalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Public Safety, a Balanced Budget, and Infrastructure. The most important function of local government is to be a reflection of the constitutions it represents. Local governments job of working for the people is to focus on the three R’s- Revenue(diversified tax base), Resources (first responders), and Roads(infrastructure). I believe our government outgrew our population. We spend many millions of dollars studying our citizens’ problems instead of providing relevant solutions. I have watched commission after commission create more and more burden for the taxpayer. We need assertive leadership that executes decisions that are constitutional and that invest in the taxpayer.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

As a 2006 graduate of West Nassau High school, a scholar student at the University of North Florida and now an educator here in our county, I have every part of myself invested in the county’s future and not the political game. Our county has seen politician after politician make choices without regard to consequence. It’s time for district four and every resident in this county to have a real representation. I have always been a leader through example. My roots are right here in Nassau County. After graduating from West Nassau in 2006, I loaded box cars at UPS and waited weekends to graduate debt free from College. From 2008-2011 I managed logistical transportation and route planning for UPS. My husband and I have paid off our mortgage in our early thirties, and run a successful small business. Seeing the obstacles facing Nassau County I decided that who better to be part of the solution than those affected the greatest by policy. We need everyday citizens that have been running businesses in this county, weighing in on policy. I believe in hard work. We don’t need another politician, we need a county citizen. I think people feel that they are valuable and they are able to contribute to our county’s effectiveness, efficiency and transparency. Leadership is when you sit at kitchen tables, cheer on ball teams, and work in this county and you have a first hand understanding of the challenges facing families in Nassau County. When the state legislator unfunded Agriculture education I spent two years pulling resources from around the state, working with farmers and ranchers to find out what our future needs would be. Myself and nine other agriculture Educators from around the state were able to not only fully fund 67 county agriculture programs through industry partners and certifications, I went on to become the state of Florida’s sustainable agriculture advocate of the year. I don’t just preach sustainability and long term planning, I live it everyday.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

A true public servant. Anytime a county has a significant population increase as we have had our roads, resources, and revues all shift. My largest concern for public safety is recruiting, retaining, and rewarding the very citizens that put their lives on the line for their neighbors. I personally have several friends who have left our police and fire forces to work in neighboring counties for larger salaries, more support and less mandatory overtime. This will be fourteenth year in public education in Nassau county and I know first hand the need to partner with our local highschools, BEAN Center at FSCJ and grant funding to provide High School Students the interest and tools necessary to plant their roots in Public Service and Safety in Nassau county. As we grow in population inevitably follows more traffic wrecks, crime, and overall dependency on the First Responders in our county. I want to be remembered as the commissioner who kept us safe and kept this the Nassau County We Know And Love.

Campaign website: Votealyson.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): Facebook - Alyfor4

George V. Spicer

Occupation: Retired Boilermaker

Age: 68

Your family: Wife Marilyn of 50 Years, 4 Children, 5 Grandchildren,.2 Great Grandchildren, 1 Dog - Willie

Education: Lifelong Tradesman

Political experience: Previous County Commissioner - District 4

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

First is inflation. In Nassau County, it has taken a heavy toll on families trying to live within a budget and make ends meet. Gas, eggs, everything is more expensive. The second is growth. Nassau County has been discovered. We need to ensure we are properly managing the growth coming to Nassau County. Last is taxes. Our taxes have gone through the roof the past couple of years. People can’t take it. It costs too much to live. I’d like to see the county adopt a rollback rate and repeal the gas tax.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Not only do I have the experience that one of my opponents lacks. I have an understanding of the community that none of them have. I believe I am the best qualified to represent the constituents of District 4. That is because I have spent all my life trying to make ends meet just like they do!

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I got the Sheriff’s administration building approved with no cost to taxpayers and got funding to widen and resurface county road 115. When my time in office is over I would like constituents to remember I always defended their interests above all others.

Campaign website: votespicer.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): (None listed)