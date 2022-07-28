Nassau County School Board, District 1

None of the three candidates were seeking this nonpartisan seat. Shannon Hogue and Jamie Deonas got the most votes in the primary but neither earned more than 50% of the vote. Therefore they advance to a November runoff.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically and are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

CANDIDATES

Jamie Deonas

This candidate has not responded to email and telephone invitations to submit the News4Jax candidate questionnaire. Those answers will be added promptly if the questionnaire is returned at any point prior to election day.

Shannon G. Hogue

This candidate has not responded to email and telephone invitations to submit the News4Jax candidate questionnaire. Those answers will be added promptly if the questionnaire is returned at any point prior to election day.