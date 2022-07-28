Nassau County School Board, District 3

We are an A rated school district based on the criteria the state has set forth. But that grade does not reflect what is going on behind the scenes. Current leadership will explain that teacher shortages are a state and national problem. To me, that is showing ignorance to the situation. This year, we had 30%+ staff resignations. Last year, we had many senior leadership staff leave our district. Can they get paid more in say Georgia? Yes, but that is not the reason our seasoned staff is leaving our county. The reason they are leaving is because they cannot carry the tremendous burden that district leadership is placing on them. Our teachers are asked to create curriculum each week on early dismissal days and are told when and how they will teach it. They are instructed on how long whole group and small group instruction will take place - down to the very minute . Teachers are getting knocked on their observations if they are not doing everything down to the minute. This is not teaching, this creating robots who say “Yes” and don’t ask questions. Our para professionals are being pulled in a million directions and are not able to do work with children in small groups. Our guidance counselors are being asked to have their fingers in so many pots, that actual student guidance is put to the side. Finally, discipline. We need to follow our discipline policy and hold those accountable for not following through on disciplining poor behavior. Our staff needs to know, that we have their back and will not tolerate improper behavior. So, how do I address this as a board member? By getting back to the “We” in we are Nassau. We need to first provide vetted curriculum materials to our teachers. Second, we need to trust our teachers. They are professionals, they are the ones who know their students, so let them design how their class structure will be. We need to extend help to our support staff and shore up areas where they are being pulled into that is above their contractual duties so they can do their job. Finally, we need to be transparent with our staff and stakeholders regarding the budget and allow for a committee of stakeholders to review our school budget to make public recommendations to the school board. By being transparent, accountable and honest, our negotiations will be more cooperative. We can provide our support staff with a living wage and give our seasoned teachers a respectful income for all they do for our district.