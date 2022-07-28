Unopposed: 4 NE Florida lawmakers re-elected

State Sen. Jennifer Bradley and three of the Florida state House members who represent voters in the News4Jax viewing area are cruising to another term without opposition in this year’s elections.

All four unopposed candidates are Republicans:

Bradley will serve a second term in Senate District 6, which covers Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia, Gilchrest, Union and northern Alachua counties.

Rep. Chuck Brannan returns to his post in House District 10, which includes Baker, Bradford, Columbia, Gilchrest, Union and northern Alachua counties.

Rep. Wyman Duggan will return in House District 12, which includes a strip along the east side of the St. Johns River, from San Marco and St. Nicholas south to Mandarin, and a section west of the river from the Ortega River south to the county line and west to Old Middleburg Road.

Rep. Cyndi Stevenson will begin a fifth term serving House District 18, which covers the northern half of St. Johns County.

Dozens of lower-profile offices in our area will also see incumbents return without opposition, including most circuit and county judges as well as a handful of county commissioners and school board members.