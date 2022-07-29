8th Circuit Judge, Group 12

Four candidates are seeking the votes for an open seat on the bench in Florida’s Judicial Circuit, which includes Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Levy, Gilchrist and Union counties.

News4Jax has reached out to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. They will be posted prior to the opening of early voting.

Note: Candidates are sorted alphabetically and their responses, once received, will be published exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

CANDIDATES

Sean Brewer

Occupation: My occupation for the past 24 years has been as an Assistant State Attorney

Age: 51

Your family: My wife, Laura Quisling Brewer, has been a teacher for 27 years. We have three boys ages 20, 17, and 14.

Education: My undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Florida we’re with honors.

Political experience: None

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

As a judicial candidate the main issue is to always be fair and impartial while carrying out the duties of Circuit Court Judge. Hard work and respect for everyone in the system are also important.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

As a judicial candidate, I cannot answer this question.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I hope to be remembered as a fair and impartial judge.

Campaign website: Backbrewer.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): Facebook.com/backbrewer

AuBroncee Starlin Martin

Nathan A. Skop

Dan Weisman