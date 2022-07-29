Three Republicans are seeking the votes for Bradford County Commission, District 2.

Since no Democratic candidate is running for this seat and there is no opposition in November, this is an open primary that all voters will see on their primary ballot.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically and are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Larry Davis

This candidate has not responded to email and telephone invitations to submit the News4Jax candidate questionnaire.

Kenny Thompson

This candidate has not responded to email and telephone invitations to submit the News4Jax candidate questionnaire.

Mark R. Williams

Occupation: General Contractor

Age: 59

Your family: Married

Education: High School Graduate and 4 year trade school

Political experience: None

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Taxes Budget Fire services

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have a different perspective and vision for growth.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

That I was able to unite the people and make our county better for everyone.

Campaign website: None

Campaign’s social media site(s): Facebook - facebook.com/profile.php?id=100069289455467