Four Republicans are seeking the votes for Bradford County Commission, District 4.

Since no Democratic candidate is running for this seat and there is no opposition in November, this is an open primary that all voters will see on their primary ballot.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically and are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Tom Germano

Occupation: Realtor

Age: 64

Your family: Nancy Germano - Wife

Education: BA Degree from UNF

Political experience: Chair of Bradford Soil and Water Conservation District

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Spending of the County Budget New Sources of Revenue Proposed Phosphate Mine

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have the business leadership and budgetary experience that has provided me with a wide range of skills the other candidates do not possess. I am not beholding to any other constitutional officer. I am not related to anyone that has ever worked for the county. This means I have the freedom to do what is best for all members of the Bradford County community! I will be a new voice, that does not want “business as usual” in Bradford!

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Preventing the development of a Phosphate mine which would be an environmental disaster.

Help create a balanced budget that the county departments can operate and live with going forward.

Creating eco-tourism opportunities for the county that will bring needed revenue to our area.

Providing additional sources of revenue without additional tax burdens on our current residents.

Campaign website: (No response)

Campaign’s social media site(s): facebook.com/VoteGermano

Christiann M. Hudson

This candidate has not responded to email and telephone invitations to submit the News4Jax candidate questionnaire.

Danny Riddick

This candidate has not responded to email and telephone invitations to submit the News4Jax candidate questionnaire.

Patricia Tucker

This candidate has not responded to email and telephone invitations to submit the News4Jax candidate questionnaire.