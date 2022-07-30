Re-elected: Senate District 6

State Sen. Jennifer Bradley is one of four Northeast Florida lawmakers who won re-election without opposition. She will cruise to her second term without having to campaign.
All four unopposed candidates are Republicans:
- Bradley will serve a second term in Senate District 6, which covers Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia, Gilchrest, Union and northern Alachua counties.
- Rep. Chuck Brannan returns to his post in House District 10, which includes Baker, Bradford, Columbia, Gilchrest, Union and northern Alachua counties.
- Rep. Wyman Duggan will return in House District 12, which includes a strip along the east side of the St. Johns River, from San Marco and St. Nicholas south to Mandarin, and a section west of the river from the Ortega River south to the county line and west to Old Middleburg Road.
- Rep. Cyndi Stevenson will begin a fifth term serving House District 18, which covers the northern half of St. Johns County.
Dozens of lower-profile offices in our area will also see incumbents return without opposition, including most circuit and county judges as well as a handful of county commissioners and school board members.