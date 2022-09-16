St. Johns County Airport Authority Board

The St. Johns County Airport Authority is a special taxing district that operates the Northeast Florida Regional Airport. It is overseen by a five-member elected board.

This year, three of the seats on the board are up for election and will be on the November ballot for all voters.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically and are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.



GROUP 1 CANDIDATES

Michelle M. Cash-Chapman

Party affiliation*: Republican

Occupation: Small Business Owner

Age: 37

Family: A husband of 10 years and 3 young children.

Education: Masters in Business Administration and a Bachelors Degree in Social Work

Political experience: I do not have a political background, but have served on a wide variety of boards

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

My three main focuses will be the following:

Responsible Growth- There is a lot of untapped potential at the airport. There is the ability to open much needed businesses and services on airport owned property that would create many jobs for people in the county as well as directly impact our local economy. There is however a fine line between maintaining a regional airport feel and growing to accommodate. I look forward to being a part of sloving the issue. Community Engagement- It is disheartening to hear people say they dont know what the aiport does, or that they don’t pay any attention to the airport. There are many creative and fun ways to bring the St. John’s County community back to the airport. I have a lot of feasible, low to no cost ways of being able to make this beautiful airport a destination that locals and visitors will want to come to, time and time again. Fostering Relationships: The people that make up the airport are the tenants and the transients. I want them to feel heard, valued and respected by the board and administration. Gaining the trust and having a solidnfondation and mutal respect with all of those who currently use the airport is a top priority for me.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am an unbiased, non politically driven resident of St. Johns County that has a genuine love for the place I call home. I see some deficiencies and I’m confident that I can be part of the solution. I have served on numerous boards, I have experience in master planning, and conflict resolution. I am able to offer a fresh perspective on current issues. I value what people say and take the time to listen, assess situations and offer solutions. I am willing to think outside the box and challenge injustices. I want to sww this airport and St. John’s County live up to its potential

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

My hope is to leave a legacy at the airport by the community events and memorials I’d like to see. I hope to have what I’ve done be remembered. I hope by the time my term is up, people feel valued and invested in the airport. It isn’t about remembering my name but remembering what the community can accomplish with productive leadership

Campaign website: votecashchapman.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): @ComeFlyWithMeStAugustine

Suzanne W. Green

Party affiliation*: Republican

Occupation: attorney

Age: 62

Family: Three children (adult)

Education: Juris Doctor

Political experience: Been on and off the Airport Board since 2000

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Maintaining the Airport off the tax roles as a self sufficient business with reserves. Took us 10 years to achieve this in 2010. Manage and work with the growth in St. Johns County for general aviation as well as commercial flights. Work with our Master Plan for future development.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Experience from being Chairman and on the Board for many years; Resident of St. Johns County since 1987 and children attended St. Johns County schools therefor well versed in the needs and growth of the community.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Maintaining the “no tax assessments” and vision to work with the growth in St. Johns County while maintaining the business model that has made St. Johns County Airport one of the most productive airports.

Campaign website: None at this time. However, information can be found on the St. Augustine Airport Authority website as to background and experience.. www.FlyNF.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): (none listed)

Russ Scott

Party affiliation*: NPA

Occupation: retired

Age: 74

Family: spouse-Kathy

Education: BS-Univ of Pittsburgh

Political experience: none

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

demand exceeds supply of available hangar space. continue to maintain high quality infrastructure. raise community awareness of the value of this airport.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

fresh perspective.

no vested interest in airport operations - have outsider perspective to operating this County asset.

Management experience in large organization.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

revenue increased for the County.

greater community awareness of this airport’s value.

expansion of hangar facilities.

Campaign website: in process

Campaign’s social media site(s): in process



GROUP 2 CANDIDATES

Dennis M. Clarke

Party affiliation*: Republican

Occupation: Accountant

Age: 71

Family: (No response)

Education: BS Accounting, MBA

Political experience: Aberdeen CDD Board of Supervisors, Saint Johns County

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Accountability and transparency Continuous evaluation and improvement of operations Smart long-term planning

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am concerned that our Airport Board of Directors lacks a member with the financial acumen to hold management accountable for what I consider administrative shortcomings. I can fill that gap having had an extensive career in accounting and fiscal management. As a private pilot, I understand the complex technical nature of managing an airport.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

That I helped lead our airport toward becoming a profitable and significant asset to our growing county.

Campaign website: votedennisclarke.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): f /votedennisclarke

Beth Tate

Party affiliation*: NPA

Occupation: Consultant

Age: 62

Family: (No response)

Education: BS Technology Management

Political experience: First time running for office

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

1) Creating a better partnership between the SJC Airport and the county to bring higher paying jobs to the county. 2) The current contract for the Executive Director at the airport will end in 2023. What happens then? 3) Moving the 2020 Airport Master Plan into a reality. There is currently no tactical plan to accomplish what is in the Master Plan.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

My previous Board and Corporate experience allows me to be effective on Day 1. Because I have managed large programs and budgets and worked directly with several regulatory bodies, I can get to work immediately on the Master Plan. I also understand the needs and concerns of the General Aviation community. At it’s core, our airport is a General Aviation airport and we can’t overlook that community as the airport is developed to bring more economic value to the county.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would hope to be remembered for creating more connectivity between the airport and the community. For having created a career pipeline in aviation for our young people. And for helping to attract higher paying aviation related jobs to the county.

Campaign website: (No response)

Campaign’s social media site(s): facebook.com/VoteBethTate/

David W. Venters

Party affiliation*: NPA

Occupation: Retired Air Traffic Controller

Age: 73

Family: Married to Celeste. Two children. My David G. Is married to Terri and they have two sons and live in Jacksonville. My son Addison lives in Jacksonville.

Education: College Degree

Political experience: None

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Keeping airport operations financially self-sufficient. Developing the airport property in a responsible manner for the benefit of all citizens. Enhancing and improving airport operations.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Emphasize the economic importance of our regional airport.

Institute more community outreach programs.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

That I was honest and a person of my word and always fair minded while serving the public.

Campaign website: (No response)

Campaign’s social media site(s): (No response)



GROUP 3 CANDIDATES

John C. (Jack) Gorman

This candidate has not completed our candidate questionnaire. If it is submitted at it point before the election, it will be added to the page.

Jennifer Liotta

Party affiliation*: Republican

Occupation: Attorney

Age: 45

Your family: Spouse, 2 children (13 and 11)

Education: J.D.

Political experience: none

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

The St. Augustine airport has a number of challenges and opportunities. Jennifer views the top three issues for the airport as smart economic development, improving accountability and transparency, and improving public access and use, such as park projects and airport safety.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Jennifer Liotta has a unique blend of business, legal, and aviation experience that makes her a standout candidate for the St. Johns Airport Authority Board. As a business executive and attorney, Jennifer understands what is needed to make the airport attractive to employers who will create quality jobs for this community. As a citizen of St. Johns, Jennifer believes in accountability and transparency, and is committed to improving governance at the airport for the community’s benefit. As a parent, spouse, and aspiring pilot, Jennifer is invested in improving the airport for its public aviation users and the general community.



After moving to St. Johns in 2020, Jennifer launched a flight school at the St. Augustine airport. She is thrilled to bring additional flight school options to St. Johns County to support others in their dreams to become pilots. She is also in house counsel at an air charter company that operates out of the St. Augustine airport, in addition to other locations. Jennifer leads the legal team for this hyper-growth company, which was founded in 2021 and is now the second-largest employer at the St. Augustine airport.



Jennifer understands the importance of good governance and accountability, and how to implement it. She brings fifteen plus years of legal, business, and corporate governance experience to the table. Her legal experience includes high-stakes business litigation, as well as start-up and large company corporate law. She has years of experience advising senior management and boards of directors. Jennifer has a proven board governance track record, having served on numerous non-profit boards. This experience, along with her knowledge of current airport operations, will make her an effective board member.



Jennifer is very invested in improving the airport for the community’s use and safety. She is a student pilot herself, and the mother of a teenage student pilot, and the wife of a pilot. Jennifer believes that safety should be a top priority of the airport, as no parent or spouse should wonder if the airport is safe for their loved ones to use. In addition to safety for the aviation community, Jennifer believes that the airport is an important asset for the entire St. Johns community. Aviation is inspirational, and Jennifer will prioritize the development of public parks with airport views, and other public access projects.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Jennifer believes our fast-growing community deserves an airport that will grow with us. Her goal is to improve airport governance and focus on economic growth and community use projects.

Campaign website: jenniferliotta.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): facebook.com/jenniferairport

Susan G. Phillips

Party affiliation*: Republican

Occupation: Director of Tourism Promotion & Strategic Alliances

Age: 60

Family: Four adult children (three of which are triplets), plus two young grandchildren

Education: Bachelor of Business Administration degree (Marketing/Finance) from Georgia State University in Atlanta, Georgia

Political experience: No political experience; however, I have actively served on a variety of important tourism, marketing, public relations, transportation, and economic development state and national committees (American Association of Airport Executives, Historic Hotels of America, North Carolina Airports Council, etc.).

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

The St. Johns County Airport Authority is facing three important issues in the upcoming year and beyond:

We must continue to focus on accountability to St. Johns County taxpayers for all decision-making. This includes maintaining the Airport’s financial strength and keeping it off the tax roll, making transparent decisions, and ensuring that safety is the top priority. A well-run airport is an economic engine which should be leveraged for its best use. We must focus on economic development opportunities and operate the airport as a small business. This includes bringing new tenants to the Airport, pursuing corporate and commercial air service, building general aviation hangers, and leveraging Airport-owned land development for future revenues. Last, the Airport should expand engagement and interaction with the local community (taxpayers, businesses, schools, civic groups) to highlight ways to connect and work with the Airport.

My extensive corporate background in aviation, business, legal, government, and destination marketing uniquely qualifies me to serve on the St. Johns County Airport Authority.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I bring 30+ years aviation and business experience and a fresh perspective to this role. I’ve worked for a major airline (Delta Air Lines), plus destination marketing (Visit Myrtle Beach, and St. Johns County Visitors & Convention Bureau) and in airport management at the Asheville (NC) Regional Airport. At the Airport I worked on air service development, airport management and operations, DOT grant funding and execution, community engagement, operations and safety, tenant support, economic development, and general aviation collaboration. I was also the Public Information Officer and was the official media spokesperson for any airplane or airport-related incidents. I know how to bring in tourists to our destination and know how to run an airport.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I hope that my service on the St. Augustine Airport Authority will be remembered for time focused on running the airport as a small business and leveraging it for the best economic development opportunities available (with a balance of general aviation, commercial aviation, and corporate aviation). In addition, I’m optimistic that my collaborative approach to solving and addressing issues will ultimately bring the airport and the community together in decisions that are made for the greater good of St. Johns County taxpayers.

Campaign website: VoteforSusanPhillips.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): (None listed)

Jamie Topp

Party affiliation*: This is a non affiliated position

Occupation: Executive

Age: 74

Your family: Wife Victoria

Education: Associates and NW Airline Captain Training

Political experience: None

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Overcoming the lack of innitiative of the previous board and preparing the airport to grow and provide services to the St. Johns Community

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

With many years of experience as a genera and commercial aviation pilot with many different aircraft and as owner of succesful fixed based operators and past ownwer and opperator of an airport. I understand how airport operations work and how they can be improved.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Provide the community with an aiprort operating efficiently and providing facilities that will enhance the growth of the airport and enhance its benifit to the citizens of St. Johns County.

Campaign website: votejaimetopp.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): Facebook VoteJaimeTopp

* While this is a nonpartisan office, our candidate questionnaire asks the question about party affiliation and we are including that as another piece of information to help voters determine which candidate to support.