Florida Constitution Amendments

The Florida Legislature voted to place three proposed amendments to the Florida Constitution on the ballot this November. All voters will be asked to say “yes” or “no” to these three amendments. It takes 60% of the vote for any amendment to be added to the constitution.

Dozens of other amendments proposed by citizen initiatives either failed to gather enough petition signatures to make the ballot or the proposed language was struck down by the Florida Supreme Court. (Read more at end of this article)

Here are the three you’ll see on your ballot.

Amendment 1

In an effort to address the effects of rising sea levels and climate change, this amendment is aimed largely at helping property owners who elevate all or parts of their homes. This would add language to the constitution that would prevent home improvements made to prevent or minimize flood damage from being added to the assessed value for purposes of property taxes.

A 2021 Florida Senate staff analysis said the proposed constitutional amendment would reduce local government property-tax revenues by $5.8 million during the 2023-2024 fiscal year, with the amount growing to $25.1 million annually. The estimate was made after Florida property owners in the prior 20 years made more than 4.85 million flood-damage claims through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Ballot question:

LIMITATION ON THE ASSESSMENT OF REAL PROPERTY USED FOR RESIDENTIAL PURPOSES. Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution, effective January 1, 2023, to authorize the Legislature, by general law, to prohibit the consideration of any change or improvement made to real property used for residential purposes to improve the home’s resistance to flood damage in determining the assessed value of such property for ad valorem taxation purposes.

Amendment 2

Passage of this amendment would repeal the Florida Constitution Revision Commission, a panel that meets every 20 years and has the power to propose ballot measures. This amendment in part grew out of the controversy over the 2018 controversy centered on it creating “bundled” ballot proposals that tied together seemingly unrelated topics, such as one proposal to ban offshore oil drilling and indoor vaping.

But Sen. Darryl Rouson, a St. Petersburg Democrat who served on the commission, argued that lawmakers should have focused on prohibiting the bundling of proposals to avoid voter confusion. He said eliminating the panel “will make it harder for citizen voices to be heard in shaping the future of their state.”

Similarly, the League of Women Voters of Florida said that while the 2018 commission was “political” and put amendments forward that “made it difficult to separate valid issues,” the repeal proposal would remove “a generational opportunity for citizens to update their Constitution.”

Ballot question:

ABOLISHING THE CONSTITUTION REVISION COMMISSION. Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution to abolish the Constitution Revision Commission, which meets at 20-year intervals and is scheduled to next convene in 2037, as a method of submitting proposed amendments or revisions to the State Constitution to electors of the state for approval. This amendment does not affect the ability to revise or amend the State Constitution through citizen initiative, constitutional convention, the Taxation and Budget Reform Commission, or legislative joint resolution.

Amendment 3

With legislative supporters saying it would help address rising housing costs, Amendment 3 would increase the homestead exemption for teachers, law-enforcement officers, correctional officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, child-welfare services professionals and active-duty members of the military and Florida National Guard.

If passed, this is projected to save $80.9 million for the targeted property owners next fiscal year, with the annual savings growing to $93.6 million in five years.

The Florida Association of Counties opposed the proposal in the legislature, saying it could shift more of the tax burden to businesses and to renters, who would include members of the targeted professions. However, the association has not taken a position on the amendment in the November election.

Ballot language:

ADDITIONAL HOMESTEAD PROPERTY TAX EXEMPTION FOR SPECIFIED CRITICAL PUBLIC SERVICES WORKFORCE. Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution to authorize the Legislature, by general law, to grant an additional homestead tax exemption for nonschool levies of up to $50,000 of the assessed value of homestead property owned by classroom teachers, law enforcement officers, correctional officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, child welfare services professionals, active duty members of the United States Armed Forces, and Florida National Guard members. This amendment shall take effect January 1, 2023.

Dozens of proposed amendments didn’t make the ballot this year

You might notice there are actually fewer amendments on the ballot this election year than most. More than 20 other proposed changes to the Florida Constitution failed to make the ballot this year. They addressed marijuana possession, ban assault weapons, voting rights, preserve abortion rights or ban the procedure, game farm hunting, pandemic lockdowns, sports betting, school prayer, wetlands dredging, toll roads and much more.

Those initiatives either failed to gather at 891,589 signatures (and at least 8 percent of the voters in at least 14 of Florida’s 27 congressional districts), they got enough signatures but the Florida Supreme Court ruled the ballot language wasn’t legal. In one case a Legislative proposal that would have limited school board members to a maximum of eight-year terms failed to pass the Florida Senate and House with at least 60% of the vote.