Two of five seats on the Neptune Beach City Council are up for election this year. As the only candidate for the Seat 5 position, incumbent Nia Livingston was elected without opposition.

Two candidates are seeking Seat 4: Christine Burke is challenging incumbent Josh Messinger, who is seeking a second, four-year term.

Neptune Beach elective offices are nonpartisan and all districts are at-large, meaning all registered voters in the city vote in every race.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to both candidates asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.

CANDIDATES FOR NEPTUNE BEACH CITY COUNCIL, SEAT 4

Christine Burke

This candidate has not responded to our questionnaire. It will be published here if it is submitted at any point before the election.

Campaign website: christine4neptunebeach.com

Josh Messinger

This candidate has not responded to our questionnaire. It will be published here if it is submitted at any point before the election.

Campaign website: josh4neptune.com