Clay County Referendum: Continue 1 mil property tax for schools

All Clay County voters will be asked to vote yes or no on whether or not to continue a property tax already in place in the county.
Ballot question: To continue the additional 1 mill ad valorem tax for district and charter school security and expenses
- Shall an additional one (1) mill of ad valorem millage tax, proportionally shared between charter and non-charter Clay district public schools based upon each charter school’s proportionate share of the district’s total unweighted full-time equivalent student enrollment, be approved to fund safety and security for district public school students and staff, and to provide operating expenses of the district, beginning July 1, 2023, and ending on June 30, 2027?