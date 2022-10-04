Crescent City Charter Amendments

Five amendments to the charter of Crescent City will appear on the November ballot. Residents of the city will be asked to vote yes or no on the following five questions:

Question #1: Shall the Charter of the City of Crescent City be changed so that the title “Administrative Supervisor” is changed to “City Manager”?

Currently, the city employs a City Manager and does not use the title “Administrative Supervisor”

Question #2: Shall the Charter of the City of Crescent City be changed so that the Administrative Supervisor/City Manager is no longer required to also be the City Clerk and so that the Administrative Supervisor/City Manager bmay hire a Clerk to be the custodian of the records and seal of the municipality?

The role of City Clerk has developed into a profession in its own right with a national association, state and national certification as well as ongoing education. With this change, the Administrative Supervisor/City Manager would be able to hire a Clerk.

Question #3: Shall the Charter of the City of Crescent City be changed so that department heads are appointed or removed solely by the Administrative Supervisor/City Manager without the approval of the City Commission?

Currently, hiring and firing of department heads requires the approval of the City Commission. This is an administrative function that should rest with the Administrative Supervisor/City Manager and not a policy function for the City Commission.

Question #4: Shall the Charter of the City of Crescent City be changed so that candidates desiring to run for city office may file their qualification statement and required information with the Supervisor of Elections any time prior to noon on the first Friday of the first full week of August in the year of qualifying for an election?

Currently, candidates are restricted from filing prior to noon on the first Monday in August without filing additional forms. This would allow more time to file.

Question #5: Shall the Charter of the City of Crescent City be changed so that expenditures less than $5,000 not require City Commission approval and competitive bidding?