Interlachen City Charter Amendments

Six amendments to the city charter of Interlachen will appear on the November ballot. Residents of the city will be asked to vote yes or no on the following six questions:

Question #1: Removal of Persons Named in the 2006 Charter

Shall the Charter of the Town of Interlachen, Florida be revised to allow for the removal of those persons named in the 2006 charter and add “Henceforth, the following shall be named seats on the Town Council: Mayor, Council Seat #1, Council Seat #2, Council Seat #3, Council Seat #4, Council Seat #5″?

Question #2: Change the Length of Term of Office for the Mayor and Council Members

Shall the Charter of the Town of Interlachen, Florida be revised to change the length of terms of office for the Mayor and Council Members from two (2) years each to four (4) years each with said change to become effective as of the expiration of their current terms, or when their successors are elected and qualified? The four-year term for the Mayor’s Seat and Council Seats #1 and #2 will begin in 2024. Council Seats #3, #4, and #5 will serve a three-year term in 2023, then begin their four-year term in 2026.

Question #3: Mayor and Council Members Salary Adopted by Resolution

Shall the Charter of the Town of Interlachen, Florida be revised to allow the Mayor and Council Members to receive a reasonable monthly salary as determined annually by the Town budget process and thereby be adopted by a resolution?

Question #4: Regular Council Meeting Times Established by Resolution

Shall the Charter of the Town of Interlachen, Florida be revised to allow council meeting guidelines and procedures to be established by a resolution?

Question #5: Consecutive Absences by the Mayor or Town Council Members

Shall the Charter of the Town of Interlachen, Florida be revised to allow that upon three (3) consecutive absences of regular council meetings, the mayor’s seat or that of a council member may be declared vacant?

Question #6: Appointed Offices