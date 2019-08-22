Search shifts to the Carolinas for missing boaters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Weather for those searching for two missing boaters off the coast of the Carolinas will mostly cooperate today, but wind and seas are expected to increase Friday this weekend.

For today, the marine forecast near Cape Hatteras calls for mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Water temperatures continue to cool slightly to the north with near coastal waters in the upper 70s, mid 80s near the Gulf Stream.

Conditions remain near the same for tonight with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 79. Southwest wind around 18 mph with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday and Saturday showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 8 and 9 a.m. Overcast to partly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a southwest wind 18 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

