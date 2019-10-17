Tremendous Thursday weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The tropics will become the next big topic of conversation, but right now? It's the cool morning temperatures we are expecting the next two days.

Expect a coolish morning as temperatures start in the 50s. There will be some low 50s expected for areas to the north of I-10 and west of I-95. South of I-10 and along I-95 in Florida will see mid to upper 50. Coastal area will only get down into the 60s. A few inland areas in Southeastern Georgia will see the upper 40s briefly.

Expect gorgeous, sunny, fall-like weather (for about 48 hours.) Today will be mostly clear with highs in the upper 70s, with northwest winds around 10 mph.

Tonight will be cooler, getting down into the mid 40s across inland Southeastern Georgia to the 50s across inland Northeastern Florida, to near 60 south of Jacksonville and along the coast.

Tropical Trouble this weekend

Our spurt of fall-like weather does not stick around for the weekend. There is growing threat in the Gulf of Mexico. The NHC gives this system a 60 percent chance of tropical or sub-tropical development over the next 2-3 days. Whether it develops or not, it is expected to move toward the west coast of Florida near the panhandle.

This will most likely bring us widespread rounds of rain on Saturday, into Sunday. Expect mostly cloudy skies and rounds of rain on Saturday. We expect to pick up between 2-4 inches of rain over the weekend, with the heaviest rainfall totals over inland areas.

Temperatures will be warm, topping out in the 80s.

The next cold front, bringing chilly temperatures and fall- weather will push through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

