What makes this fog so low and dense?

Jacksonville’s downtown skyline poked above low clouds Monday like miniature islands showcasing the process of advection fog.

Fog gets especially thick this time of year on unusually warm days when air temperatures contrast with colder water temperatures in the 60s.

All this fog is forming as warmer air flows over 60° temperatures on the ground.

Moist air flowing in from the south (advecting) from a passing warm front forced the air up and over the colder air locked in over northeast Florida.

The air is cooled to a point where moisture is condensed out of the air as low stratus clouds and fog.

The process is confined to a shallow layer with stable air marking clear skies near the building tops.

Satellite nighttime image shows dense fog in northeast Florida.

Fog is prevalent on warm spells in northeast Florida mainly during winter and early spring when the water chills.

Drier cooler air arriving Wednesday marks and end to this weeks foggy nights.