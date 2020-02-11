Hate to be a spoilsport, but broom can stand by itself EVERY day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The internet was swept away in excitement that brooms could stand on their own Monday -- and only Monday. But the broom challenge, incorrectly attributed to NASA, was actually a myth.

Yes, your broom could up on its own Monday and wow your friends on social media with a picture of it. But you can also do that today, tomorrow and every single day.

The misinformation flying around made my head hurt. Let’s break it down.

You can stand your broom up on its own today because of the unique position of the moon. If that were true, which it is not, it would only occur in certain locations for a short duration of time because the moon is moving, and the earth is rotating.

You can stand your broom up on its own today because of the Spring Equinox. Yesterday wasn’t the Spring Equinox. The Spring Equinox is March 19. The Spring Equinox is a time when the Earth’s North and South poles are not tilted towards or away from the sun, it means we have the same duration of daylight in nearly all areas of the Earth. Fun extra fact, you can also balance an egg of its end any day of the year, it is not Spring Equinox related.

You can stand your broom up on its own today because of gravitational pull. We have gravity every day. All day long. Yes, the broom stands up because of gravity, but yesterday’s gravity wasn’t special or different.

You can stand your broom up on its own today because of the tilt of the earth today. The Earth is tilted at 23.5° year round, give or take some tiny wobbles.

Despite the lack of facts, most social feeds are flooded with photos of brooms standing on their own...

AYE I DIDNT BELIEVE IT AT FIRST EITHER 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zHTopEtKah — lito 👩🏾‍🚀 (@carlww5) February 10, 2020

NASA finally got in on the action that everyone claimed was originally from them, with a tweet debunking the myth.