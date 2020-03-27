Rebecca’s 5 favorite science experiments for kids

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Since parents are pulling double duty now, acting as teachers while schools are closed to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, Rebecca is sharing her favorite weather-related science activities for kids.

This one is simple, and pretty cool, you need a jar, ice, warm water, and aerosol hairspray (a lit match works too in a pinch)

Kids are fascinated by tornadoes, and once you can put this one together, they can play with it for days. You’ll need a tall, thin bottle, water, and non-concentrated dish soap.

Sensing a theme here? This one teaches your kids about differences in density and forcing mechanisms, some of the factors you need for a snowstorm. Bonus points if you let them add glitter. You’ll need a few more items for this one- a jar, baby oil, a little bit of water-based or acrylic paint, and an alka seltzer tablet.

This one is really cool, it teaches your kids about how clouds make rain droplets through collision-coalescence. You’ll need a jar, water, foamy shaving cream, and food coloring.

It’s not as fun as real fishing, but it’s close! This experiment teaches your kids how salt changes the melting rate of ice and how the release of latent heat can lower the temperature of the freshly melted water and cause it to re-freeze.