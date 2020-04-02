MOSH offers online programs, activities for kids

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Museum of Science and History in downtown Jacksonville announced the launch of a new initiative MOSH Connect, the museum’s first ever digital endeavor.

MOSH Connect offers videos, step-by-step science and history lessons designed to be completed at home, and live interactive sessions with MOSH Educators.

The first round of activities and lessons include an educational activity for younger children, making arachnid headbands, with the learning goal of exploring arachnid anatomy, examining differences between them and other arthropods. Your children will create an anatomically accurate head piece out of construction paper.

For slightly older children, the activity is building a roller coaster track with a learning goal of applying the concept of inertia, taking advantage of gravity and manipulating speed. Start saving the cardboard centers of paper towel rolls and toilet paper rolls for supplies for this activity.

This activity is sure to be a hit with your kids- building a popsicle catapult! While they are catapulting things around your house they will be exploring Newton’s three laws of motion and observing how changes in design affect their launches.

If you’ve got some milk that is about to expire, your kids can transform it into biodegradable plastic that is moldable before it hardens.

Check out all of the activities by clicking here to access the MOSH Connect website.