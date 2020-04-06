Mild Monday, Richard says record highs possible this week

After some much need rainfall, conditions are ripe for fog formation. Dense Fog advisory across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida near and along I-10 through 9am. Becoming partly cloudy and warm with above average afternoon highs. Near record highs possible this week with increasing rain chances.

Monday: Partly cloudy and pleasantly warm. Inland areas will see low to mid 80s while the beaches will warm to the mid to upper 70s. Wind ESE 5-10 mph. Patchy fog for inland areas forming late.

Tuesday: Patchy fog inland with wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s area wide. Becoming partly cloudy to cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along our coastal zones. Afternoon showers possible across our inland areas, 20-30 percent. Wind S 5-10 mph. Patchy fog forms late for inland areas.

Looking ahead: Record to near record highs this week as rain chances increase with an approaching cold front.

Pollen: 9.5 -- Bayberry, Juniper, Oak and Grasses

Hourly Forecast

7 am 55

8 am 56

10 am 71

11 am 71

Noon 76

3 pm 81

5 pm 80

8 pm 74

10 pm 70

Sunrise: 7:09 am

Sunset: 7:49 pm