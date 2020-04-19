Strong storms possible Sunday afternoon through Monday morning

The Weather Authority has their eye on the potential to see some strong to severe storms Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning.

Sunday storms are likely to develop across SE Georgia late morning into the afternoon. These storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, lightning, small hail, heavy rainfall, and a chance for isolated tornadoes. Storm potential will decrease by dinnertime on Sunday. Southeast Georgia does remain under an Enhanced and Slight risk for strong storms.

Sunday's rain potential (wjxt)

What to expect across SE GA on Sunday (wjxt)

At first models showed a line of thunderstorms moving through Monday morning with a high severe potential and with the latest models that threat has steadily decreased. We’ll still see a chance for scattered showers Monday morning but the main line of storms will be less dense.

Once the storms pass Monday afternoon our skies will clear out leading us into a Sunday and dry Tuesday.

