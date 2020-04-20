Showers, storms will start the week. Richard says open window days to follow

Tornado Watch through 11 am for most of our viewing area. A strong cold front will push through the area this morning sparking showers and thunderstorms, some becoming strong to severe. Locally heavy rainfall, damaging wind and isolated tornadoes will be possible through early afternoon. Becoming clear tonight with near seasonal temperatures.

Tornado Watch through 11 am for all of our southeast Georgia viewing area and Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia, Duval, Nassau, St. Johns and Union counties across northeast Florida.

Today: Showers with thunderstorms, some strong to severe will start the day. The front will continue to push through southeast Georgia and northeast Florida through noon to 1 pm. Clearing skies this afternoon and evening following the front. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s across southeast Georgia, low to mid 80s for northeast Florida. Wind SW/NW 15-20 mph. Patchy fog possible as wind settles late.

Tuesday: Patchy inland fog with cooler temperatures. Wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s area wide. Partly cloudy with near seasonal afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for southeast Georgia, 80s for inland northeast Florida, upper 70s along our beaches. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Showers with storms return late this week.

7am 67 - 40%

8am 70 - 40%

9am 77 - 50%

10am 80 - 60%

11am 82 - 50%

12pm 84 - 40%

3pm 85 - 20%

5pm 84

8pm 77

10pm 72

Sunrise: 6:53 am

Sunset: 7:57 pm