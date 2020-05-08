Tiger Shark crosses Indian Ocean in the longest ever recorded journey by a shark

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A tiger shark tagged by BioPixelTV scientists made the longest ever recorded swim across the Indian Ocean of over 4,000 miles. The tiger shark has been named Sereia, and BioPixelTV’s shark research partners OCEARCH tweeted out about the record breaking journey.

Check out this groundbreaking journey from tiger shark Sereia! Her more than 4,000-mile journey confirms tiger sharks can cross the Indian Ocean. This is incredible! She was tagged by collaborating scientists from @BiopixelTV Oceans Foundation and @saambr pic.twitter.com/ZmsNNzrK68 — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) May 5, 2020

Sereia is an adult female tiger shark weighing 478 lbs. She is 10 feet, 4 inches. BioPixel TV tagged her November 19th, 2018 in Pinnacles, Mozambique.

Sereia’s first ping was a few days later on November 29th, 2018 at 11:47p.m. She then traveled hundreds of miles north along the eastern coastline of Africa, past Mozambique, Tanzania, Kenya, and about half way past the coastline of Somalia. At this point Sereia did a 180 degree turn and swam back south along the coastline until she reached just offshore of the Tanzania/Mozambique border, where she turned east and begabe her record breaking journey across the Indian Ocean on September 10th, 2019.

Sereia’s next ping came 7 months later on April 10th, 2020 over 4,000 miles east of her previous position, on the east side of the Indian Ocean.

Her most recent ping was April 30th, 2020 which shows her swimming zig zag patterns well offshore of Singapore, up and down the NinetyEast ocean ridge, which is the longest and straightest ocean ridge in the world.

