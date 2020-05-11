Sunny and warm, Richard says cooler temperatures make a brief return
Partly cloudy and warmer this week
Mostly sunny and breezy start to the week. A dry front will push through this afternoon bringing cooler temperatures tomorrow. Near seasonal temperatures under partly cloudy skies.
Monday: Sunny and seasonal with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s inland, mid to upper 70s along our beaches Wind NW 10-15 mph. Clear and chilly tonight.
Tuesday: Sunny and cooler. Wake up temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s inland, 50s to low 60s along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s area inland, 70s along our sandy shores. Wind NE 5-10 mph. Clear skies with calm wind overnight.
Looking ahead: Partly cloudy and warm work week ahead.
7am 56
8am 58
9am 69
10am 75
11am 78
12pm 80
3pm 83
5pm 82
8pm 73
10pm 67
Sunrise: 6:34 am
Sunset: 8:11 pm
