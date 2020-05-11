Sunny and warm, Richard says cooler temperatures make a brief return

Mostly sunny and breezy start to the week. A dry front will push through this afternoon bringing cooler temperatures tomorrow. Near seasonal temperatures under partly cloudy skies.

Monday: Sunny and seasonal with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s inland, mid to upper 70s along our beaches Wind NW 10-15 mph. Clear and chilly tonight.

Tuesday: Sunny and cooler. Wake up temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s inland, 50s to low 60s along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s area inland, 70s along our sandy shores. Wind NE 5-10 mph. Clear skies with calm wind overnight.

Looking ahead: Partly cloudy and warm work week ahead.

7am 56

8am 58

9am 69

10am 75

11am 78

12pm 80

3pm 83

5pm 82

8pm 73

10pm 67

Sunrise: 6:34 am

Sunset: 8:11 pm