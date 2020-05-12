Here we go... there’s a system to watch in the tropics this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 2020 hurricane season officially starts June 1st, but the National Hurricane Center is already monitoring an area for the potential to develop.

Seems early, huh? Here’s a break down of tropical storms and hurricanes we’ve seen prior to the start of hurricane season.

The area of disturbed weather is over the Atlantic Ocean, to the northeast of the Bahamas. The NHC places a 0% chance for the system to develop over the next two days, but a 50% chance for the system to develop over the next 5 days.

The NHC’s Tropical Outlook Discussion notes that an area of low pressure is expected to develop this weekend to the northeast of the Bahamas. Environmental conditions appear conducive for this system to acquire some subtropical characteristics as it moves northeastward through Sunday.

The important part here for us is the northeastward motion, that pushes the system, developed or not, further out to sea and away from us -- just the way we like it.

Pre-season activity like this does make you question whether we should start hurricane season earlier than June 1st, which you can read about here.

Below is what the Euro forecast model is predicting, which would be the formation of a subtropical low pressure north of the Bahamas that then travels further out to seas, never making a direct impact on our forecast, except to draw moisture away from us, leaving us sunny, dry and breezy.

The Euro forecasts a Subtropical Low forming this weekend north of the Bahamas