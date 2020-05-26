Launch America category added to StormPins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’ve added a new category to StormPins in The Weather Authority app for photos and videos of Launch America, the first human space flight from US soil since 2011.

Whether you step outside from work or catch the launch from the beach, we’d love to see your photos and videos on StormPins and also feature some of them on air.

To upload your photos or videos, launch The Weather Authority app on you phone or tablet, and click on the camera icon labeled “Pins” in the bottom, left hand corner of the screen.

Select "Pins" in the bottom right

From here, you can select the red circle on the bottom left that says “Drop Pin” to add a photo or video.

Select camera or photos

That will pull up two options, a camera icon and a photos icon. If you haven’t taken the photo yet, choose the camera icon to take the photo. If you have already taken the photo, select the photos icon to choose which photo or video to upload.

Zoom in to crop and position your image

Choose the photo, then it gives you the option to zoom in or crop the image, when you are done with that select “Choose” in the bottom right hand corner.

Click to select category

On the next screen, select the area in the middle of the screen that says “Select pin type” which will bring up a long list of categories, scroll almost all the way down to select “Space”.

Scroll almost all of the way down to find the "Space" category

That will take you back to the photo edit screen, where you can type a caption into the text box under the words “Tell your story”. Once you are done with that, select the words “Drop Pin” at the top right hand corner of the screen.

Add your caption and press Drop Pin

If you don’t have the WJXT Weather Authority app with StormPins, it is free to download to your mobile devices

Click here if you have an iPhone or an iPad to download from the app store

Click here if you have an Android device to download from the Google Play store