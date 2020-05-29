89ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

Weather

Snook fishing closes, Gag Grouper in the Gulf opens June 1st

Grouper fishing requires enrollment in Gulf Reef Angler program

Rebecca Barry, Meteorologist

Tags: weather, environment, fishing
Capt Don Dingman and young angler Taylan share a smile over a Gag grouper he just reeled in on Hook The Future
Capt Don Dingman and young angler Taylan share a smile over a Gag grouper he just reeled in on Hook The Future (Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Starting June 1, the following saltwater fisheries will open or close to harvest:

  • Gag grouper opens for recreational harvest in most state Gulf of Mexico waters and all federal Gulf waters (season opening does not include Franklin, Wakulla, Taylor and Jefferson counties, which opened April 1, nor Monroe County, which follows the Atlantic state season and opened May 1.)
  • Snook closes for recreational harvest in Atlantic state and federal waters.
Capt Don Dingman, of Hook The Future TV, releases a healthy snook
Capt Don Dingman, of Hook The Future TV, releases a healthy snook
  • Greater amberjack closes for recreational harvest in Gulf state and federal waters.

If you plan to fish for gag grouper in Gulf state or federal waters (excluding Monroe County) from a private recreational vessel, you must sign up as a Gulf Reef Fish Angler (annual renewal is required) before July 1 or as a State Reef Fish Angler after July 1. To learn more, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Gulf Reef Fish Survey” or “State Reef Fish Survey” under “Reef Fish” tab. Sign up today at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

Learn more about recreational fishing at MyFWC.com/Marine by clicking on “Recreational Regulations.”

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: