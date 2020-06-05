A little drier today, Richard says rain chances increase area wide this weekend

Deep tropical moisture continues to stream across the Gulf resulting in waves of showers, storms for our forecast circle. Heaviest rainfall, today and through the weekend, will be south of I-10 with models now indicating highest amounts between highway 301 and I-75. This pattern will bring more rain through northeast Florida while Georgia will see less overall coverage.

Friday: Cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly across northeast Florida, 50-60 percent. Cloudy with scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms across southeast Georgia will be limited, 20-40 percent. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind SW 5-10 mph. Cloudy skies tonight with mild temperatures.

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers, storms developing across northeast Florida, cloudy skies but mainly dry for southeast Georgia. Wake up temperatures in the 70s area wide. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind S 5-10 mph. Showers with storms will fade under cloudy skies.

Sunday: Rain chances increase area wide as Cristobal takes aim on coastal Louisiana. Wake up temperatures in the 70s under cloudy skies. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Rain with thunderstorms will increase in coverage, 60-80 percent.

Tropics: Tropical Storm Cristobal will cross the Gulf of Mexico bringing tropical rainfall to portions of our viewing area. Locally heavy rainfall possible south of I-10 and along I-75. Temporary and isolated flooding will be possible.

Looking ahead: A wet start to week followed by a return to seasonal temperatures.

7am 73

8am 74

9am 77

10am 79

11am 82

12pm 83

3pm 85

5pm 84

8pm 80

10pm 77

Sunrise: 6:24 am

Sunset: 8:25 pm