Severe storms moving in Saturday night

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern St. Johns County in northeastern Florida... * Until 945 PM EDT. * At 904 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Crescent Beach, or 11 miles south of Saint Augustine, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Saint Augustine, World Golf Village, Saint Augustine Beach, Marineland, Vilano Beach, South Ponte Vedra, Crescent Beach, Saint Augustine Shores, Butler Beach and Saint Augustine South..

Farther south Severe Thunderstorm Warning is for Northern Flagler County and Southeastern St. Johns County. Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 916 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bunnell, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Palm Coast, Bunnell, Hastings, Saint Augustine Shores, Spuds, Espanola and Dupont Center.

Flood Warning is in effect for Southwestern Clay County and Northwestern Putnam County until 1215 AM EDT. * At 911 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warning area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include... Palatka, Interlachen, Bardin, Florahome, George’s Lake, Hollister, Bostwick, Carraway, Mannville and Putnam Hall. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.