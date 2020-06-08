Hot and humid, Richard say keep the umbrella and golashes handy

Hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms today. Heat and humidity will combine for "Feels Like" temperatures near 100 degrees. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will continue through the week.

Today: Cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms, 50-70 percent. Most coverage will be along and near highway 301 to the area beaches. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, mid to upper 80s along our beaches. Feels like temperatures in the 90s to low 100s. Wind SSE 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy skies tonight with showers, warm overnight temperatures.

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers, storms developing during the afternoon, early evening, 70-90 percent with better chances across southeast Georgia. Wake up temperatures in the 70s area wide. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland upper 80s along our beaches. Wind SE 5-10 mph. Showers with storms will fade under cloudy skies followed by patchy fog.

Tropics: Tropical Depression Cristobal will continue to spread rainfall along and near the mighty Mississippi River as it heads north. We are watching another system east of Bermuda with limited chances for development, zero percent over the next two days and 10 percent in the next 5 days.

Looking ahead: Daily rain chances decline late this week and weekend.

7am 75

8am 76

9am 79

10am 83

11am 85

12pm 87

3pm 90

5pm 87

8pm 82

10pm 78

Sunrise: 6:24 am

Sunset: 8:27 pm