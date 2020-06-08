Hot and humid, Richard say keep the umbrella and golashes handy
Scattered showers, storms
Hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms today. Heat and humidity will combine for "Feels Like" temperatures near 100 degrees. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will continue through the week.
Today: Cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms, 50-70 percent. Most coverage will be along and near highway 301 to the area beaches. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, mid to upper 80s along our beaches. Feels like temperatures in the 90s to low 100s. Wind SSE 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy skies tonight with showers, warm overnight temperatures.
Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers, storms developing during the afternoon, early evening, 70-90 percent with better chances across southeast Georgia. Wake up temperatures in the 70s area wide. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland upper 80s along our beaches. Wind SE 5-10 mph. Showers with storms will fade under cloudy skies followed by patchy fog.
Tropics: Tropical Depression Cristobal will continue to spread rainfall along and near the mighty Mississippi River as it heads north. We are watching another system east of Bermuda with limited chances for development, zero percent over the next two days and 10 percent in the next 5 days.
Looking ahead: Daily rain chances decline late this week and weekend.
7am 75
8am 76
9am 79
10am 83
11am 85
12pm 87
3pm 90
5pm 87
8pm 82
10pm 78
Sunrise: 6:24 am
Sunset: 8:27 pm
