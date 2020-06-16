African dust heads our way next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Better sunsets and fewer hurricanes. That’s what’s coming next week with a batch of dust blowing our way across the Atlantic.

A massive batch of dry dusty Saharan air broke loose from west Africa and is headed directly toward Florida and Texas.

The cloud of fine suspended sediments should be around Florida Wednesday enhancing the sunrise and sunsets. Vivid skies are enhanced by the dust scattering out all but the reddest hues when the sun sits low on the horizon.

Aesthetics aside, the dry sinking motions of the Saharan air layer (SAL) tends to suppress hurricane activity. Dust outbreaks typically occur every year during June and July before fading in early August which is when hurricane frequency picks up.

The plume of brown colors on the GOES-East satellite show where the thickest areas of dust exist from the middle of the Atlantic back to the African coast.

The same Bermuda High that provides a steady onshore breeze typically during the Jacksonville summer also directs the dust westward.

Eventually, the transport ends late in the summer as the high shifts south and wetter tropical waves moving off of Africa rinse out the air.