Sunny and hot today, Richard says humidity with scattered storms return tomorrow

Hot but not as humid. Dry air moves in suppressing afternoon storms for the start of the week. Summer showers and storms return Tuesday and will follow the sea breeze during the afternoon, evening. The heat continues through the week.

Today: Mostly sunny and hot. Afternoon highs in the lower 90s along our sandy shores, mid 90s inland. Limited humidity today will keep "Feels Like" temperatures around 100. Wind SW 5-10 mph. A warm evening under clear skies.

Tuesday: Hot and humid. Mostly clear skies will start the day with wake up temperatures in the 70s inland and along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the 90s area wide. Factor in the humidity and it will feel like 100s. Showers with thunderstorms likely across southeast Georgia, 60 percent, 30 -40 across northeast Florida. Mostly clear and warm overnight with light patchy fog possible inland. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

Tropics: Shower activity associated with a low pressure system located several hundred miles southeast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts is continuing to become less organized. Due to the cold water north of the Gulf Stream, tropical or subtropical development has become less likely. The system is expected to weaken as it moves over even colder waters later today and Tuesday. Formation chance through 48 hours, 20 percent. Formation chance through 5 days, 20 percent.

Looking ahead: A hot work week with showers and storms increasing Tuesday, Wednesday.

7am 69

8am 73

10am 86

11am 89

12pm 92

3pm 96

5pm 94

8pm 89

10pm 82

Sunrise: 6:26 am

Sunset: 8:32 pm