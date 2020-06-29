Hot, humid and hazy, Richard says heat continues with increasing showers, storms

Hot and dry start to the week under hazy skies. Dust from the Saharan desert will keep our skies hazy as temperatures continue to soar. Isolated showers and storms will develop late today, mainly after 2pm closer to I-75. Rain and storm chances will be elevated during the week with likely values by the weekend.

Today: Isolated showers with storms, 20 percent along and near I-75 to highway 301. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s inland with low 90s along our beaches. Feels like temperatures 102-109 degrees. Wind W/SW 10-15 mph. A warm, humid evening with patchy fog.

Tuesday: Warm under partly cloudy skies with patchy inland fog. Wake up temperatures in the 70s inland and along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s inland, low 90s for the beaches. Feels like temperatures 100-106 degrees. Isolated showers with thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and linger late, 40-60 percent area wide. Partly cloudy and warm overnight with patchy fog inland. Wind W 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: The heat continues with showers and storms increasing in coverage through the week.

7am 74

8am 77

10am 87

11am 89

12pm 91

3pm 97

5pm 95

8pm 88

10pm 84

Sunrise: 6:28 am

Sunset: 8:33 pm