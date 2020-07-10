Wet weather continues! Longest stretch of rainy days since 2009

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thursday marked the tenth day in a row we saw measurable rainfall at the NWS site at the Jacksonville Airport. That is the longest stretch of wet weather we’ve seen since June of 2009, where we saw rain 11 straight days, from June 30th through July 9th.

If the airport gets rainfall from Friday afternoon’s scattered storms (which is likely) that will bring us to 11 days straight of measurable rainfall. Then it would not have been that wet for that long until August of 1998, where we saw 12 days in a row of rain, from August 7 through August 18th.

The longest streak of rain days on record for us is 17 days in a row, which occurred Aug. 30 through Sept. 15 in 2001.

We most likely will not challenge the all time record of 17 days because forecast models are showing we will start to dry out on Sunday, but the storms are back in the forecast Monday.

Here is how much rainfall we have seen at the Jacksonville Airport site since the wet weather started.

June 30 - 0.36″

July 1 - 0.01″

July 2 - 0.41″

July 3 - 0.19″

July 4 - 0.22″

July 5 - 0.10

July 6 - 0.84″

July 7 - 0.27″

July 8 - 0.45″

July 9 - 0.02″